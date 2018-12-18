NFL Insiders Highlight the Problems of the League's Worst Teams

0 of 10

Gary Landers/Associated Press

How do the NFL's worst teams turn things around? The best people to ask are those who live and breathe it.

Teams like the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are currently a blueprint for how to change the direction of a franchise on the fly. They didn't tear the rosters down to the studs in order to rebuild, but instead they made moves through free agency and the draft that allowed for a rapid improvement.

Fans of the 49ers, Cardinals, Raiders and other teams drafting in the top 10 will be watching with hopeful eyes to see if they can make similar moves. We asked NFL insiders how to best fix the league's worst clubs. Here's how they'd do it.