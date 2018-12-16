NFL Week 16 Odds: Early Betting Lines for Steelers vs. Saints and Entire Slate

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture continues to come into focus, but several Week 16 games will play a major role in determining which teams advance to the postseason.

OddsShark provided a look at the opening betting lines for all of the games, with a few matchups especially standing out:

The battle between the Pittsburgh Steeles and New Orleans Saints might be the most star-studded game of the week, although oddsmakers expect the Saints to win at home as a 6.5 favorite.

The Steelers are difficult to trust considering they entered the week with three straight losses, but they earned their biggest win of the season Sunday with a 17-10 victory over the New England Patriots.

Still, the 11-2 Saints have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season and are especially dangerous at home.

Another big line in a marquee game comes in Saturday's battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers are coming off a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs and will try to avoid a letdown in Week 16. As five-point favorites, there is plenty of faith in them continuing their recent play while keeping pace in the AFC West.

However, Baltimore has won four of five games under rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson and the defense is playing as well as any in football. It certainly won't be an easy win for the Chargers, especially with a nonexistent home-field advantage.

There will also be playoff implications in both conferences in the Sunday night battle between the Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, with Kansas City beginning as 2.5-point favorites.