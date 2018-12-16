Updated 2019 NFL Draft Order Following Week 15 Results

John Amis/Associated Press

A blowout loss in Week 15 for the Arizona Cardinals still came with a bright spot, as they now hold the top spot in the 2019 NFL draft if the season ended today:

Arizona suffered a 40-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and fell to 3-11 on the season.

The San Francisco 49ers had been in the top spot for much of the year but earned their second straight win Sunday with a 26-23 overtime upset over the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers also earned a surprising win over the Denver Broncos one week earlier.

While San Francisco is moving up the standings, the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets lost once again this weekend.

The Jets had an opportunity to beat the Houston Texans on Saturday but couldn't hold onto their fourth-quarter lead. Still, with a win in Week 14 over the Buffalo Bills, it's clear the players are still trying. The same could be said for Buffalo, which now has three wins in the last five games to fall to the projected No. 10 pick.

This seems just fine for the Cardinals, who need a lot of help on both sides of the ball. They have eight double-digit losses already this season and could use a playmaker at the top of the draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles could also move up or down in the projected draft order based on their result against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The Carolina Panthers will face the New Orleans Saints on Monday.