NFL Team Grades for Week 15

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It's been a wild 2018 NFL season to this point. Therefore, when we say that Week 15 might just have been the wackiest week of the year, it shouldn't be taken lightly.

Things kicked off with the Los Angeles Chargers knocking off the Chiefs in Kansas City thanks to a gutsy two-point call near the end of regulation. The Cleveland Browns knocked yet another team out of playoff contention Saturday, and Sunday night, the Nick Foles-led Philadelphia Eagles upset the Los Angeles Rams.

Oh, and the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to beat the New England Patriots for the first time since 2011. This means the Patriots have now lost back-to-back games in December, which either signals the start of the apocalypse or the beginning of the end of New England's dynasty.

There were plenty of other intriguing outcomes sprinkled in during Week 15. How did your favorite team grade out? Let's take a look.