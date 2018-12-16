Mitchell Trubisky, Bears Clinch NFC North with Win over Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North with a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Chicago moved to 10-4 with the victory, giving the squad enough breathing room over the Minnesota Vikings and Packers with two weeks remaining to clinch its first division title since 2010.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.