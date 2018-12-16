Mitchell Trubisky, Bears Clinch NFC North with Win over Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North with a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Chicago moved to 10-4 with the victory, giving the squad enough breathing room over the Minnesota Vikings and Packers with two weeks remaining to clinch its first division title since 2010.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Zeke Is Pissed 😡🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Is Pissed 😡🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

    Helmet Stuck to Bills Jersey 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Helmet Stuck to Bills Jersey 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Dede 74 Yards to the House 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dede 74 Yards to the House 🎥

    br_nfl
    via Twitter

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Pick-6 🙌🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minkah Fitzpatrick Pick-6 🙌🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter