Aaron Rodgers' Streak of 402 Consecutive Passes Without INT Snapped vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers' Streak of 402 Consecutive Passes Without INT Snapped vs. BearsDecember 16, 2018
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
A week ago, the Chicago Bears throttled the Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offense.
This week, they proved Aaron Rodgers can be stopped.
Eddie Jackson picked off a fourth-quarter pass from Rodgers in Sunday's matchup of division foes, snapping the Green Bay Packers quarterback's record-setting streak of 402 attempts without an interception.
Rodgers' pass went off the hands of Jimmy Graham in the end zone and deflected to Jackson with the Bears leading 24-14.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Limited Edition B/R Bomber Is Here — Grab Yours 🛒