Aaron Rodgers' Streak of 402 Consecutive Passes Without INT Snapped vs. Bears

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A week ago, the Chicago Bears throttled the Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offense.

This week, they proved Aaron Rodgers can be stopped.

Eddie Jackson picked off a fourth-quarter pass from Rodgers in Sunday's matchup of division foes, snapping the Green Bay Packers quarterback's record-setting streak of 402 attempts without an interception.

Rodgers' pass went off the hands of Jimmy Graham in the end zone and deflected to Jackson with the Bears leading 24-14.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

