Aaron Rodgers' Streak of 402 Consecutive Passes Without INT Snapped vs. Bears

A week ago, the Chicago Bears throttled the Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offense.

This week, they proved Aaron Rodgers can be stopped.

Eddie Jackson picked off a fourth-quarter pass from Rodgers in Sunday's matchup of division foes, snapping the Green Bay Packers quarterback's record-setting streak of 402 attempts without an interception.

Rodgers' pass went off the hands of Jimmy Graham in the end zone and deflected to Jackson with the Bears leading 24-14.

