Report: Ravens to Trade or 'Move On' from Joe Flacco in Favor of Lamar Jackson

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson should feel comfortable being the long-term answer for the Baltimore Ravens at quarterback.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are expected to "move on" from Joe Flacco after this season to build their offense around Jackson.

Rapoport added the Ravens will treat Flacco "with class" and could potentially trade him to a team of his choice.

If the Ravens decide to release Flacco during the offseason, it will impact their salary cap. His current contract includes $16 million in dead cap for 2019, per Spotrac.

There's also the potential Baltimore is able to find a trade partner for Flacco. He will turn 34 in January and was effective this season with 2,465 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games.

A team looking for a potential one-year stop-gap quarterback—like the Cleveland Browns tried with Tyrod Taylor as a bridge to Baker Mayfield—could be tempted to make a trade for Flacco knowing his contract includes an out after next season.

It's become clear this week Jackson was going to be given the keys to Baltimore's offense. Flacco was ready to return this week after missing the previous four games with a hip injury, but head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday the 2016 Heisman winner would remain the starter.

The Ravens have gone 3-1 in Jackson's four starts. He's thrown for 684 yards, run for 471 yards and has seven total touchdowns this season.