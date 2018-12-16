Carson Wentz Rumors: Eagles 'Very Firmly Committed' to QB Despite Injuries

"On Wednesday, the coach said it was an injury Wentz had 'dealt with' for some time, presumably in mid-October, when his name first appeared on the practice report. Pederson declined to make any correlation, although it would be reasonable to connect the dots. Wentz also suffered a stress fracture in college, which the Eagles knew about before the 2016 draft, a source told the Inquirer."

Wentz, 25, had an up-and-down year for the Eagles after returning from his ACL tear, throwing for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games while completing 69.6 percent of his passes.

While his stats are solid, Wentz did struggle to connect with receivers down the field at times. He also was poor in the clutch, going just 3-5 in games decided by one possession, including overtime losses to the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

The team's inability to win close games with regularity—they've gone just 4-6 in games decided by a single possession overall—and rash of injuries have left them at 6-7, clinging on to faint wild-card hopes. In Wentz's absence, last year's Super Bowl hero, Nick Foles, will take over at quarterback.

Given the team's struggles, there have been some calls by Philadelphia fans to go back to Foles as the starter. He'll have that chance down the stretch, though it appears the Eagles aren't willing to give up on the talented Wentz anytime soon.