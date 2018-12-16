Carson Wentz Rumors: Eagles 'Very Firmly Committed' to QB Despite Injuries

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A torn ACL ended Carson Wentz's 2017 season prematurely, and his 2018 season appears to be coming to a close with three games remaining due to a fracture in his back.

Despite his recent injuries, however, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly remain "very firmly committed to Wentz long-term," per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Wentz's injury was originally listed as back soreness, though the designation later changed to a fractured vertebra. When head coach Doug Pederson was questioned about the timing of when the fracture was suffered and subsequently discovered, however, he remained vague.

"He has a stress injury, evolved over time, and he requires no surgery," Pederson said Friday, per Jeff McLane of Philly.com.

McLane added:

"On Wednesday, the coach said it was an injury Wentz had 'dealt with' for some time, presumably in mid-October, when his name first appeared on the practice report. Pederson declined to make any correlation, although it would be reasonable to connect the dots. Wentz also suffered a stress fracture in college, which the Eagles knew about before the 2016 draft, a source told the Inquirer."

Wentz, 25, had an up-and-down year for the Eagles after returning from his ACL tear, throwing for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games while completing 69.6 percent of his passes.

While his stats are solid, Wentz did struggle to connect with receivers down the field at times. He also was poor in the clutch, going just 3-5 in games decided by one possession, including overtime losses to the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

The team's inability to win close games with regularity—they've gone just 4-6 in games decided by a single possession overall—and rash of injuries have left them at 6-7, clinging on to faint wild-card hopes. In Wentz's absence, last year's Super Bowl hero, Nick Foles, will take over at quarterback. 

Given the team's struggles, there have been some calls by Philadelphia fans to go back to Foles as the starter. He'll have that chance down the stretch, though it appears the Eagles aren't willing to give up on the talented Wentz anytime soon.

Related

    Jerry Has Built a Super Bowl-Caliber Defense

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Has Built a Super Bowl-Caliber Defense

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Lefkoe's Gambling Locks for Week 15 🔒

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lefkoe's Gambling Locks for Week 15 🔒

    Samantha Prevot
    via Bleacher Report

    Foles Expected to Be a Free Agent After Season

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Foles Expected to Be a Free Agent After Season

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Baker Cementing Rep as All-Time Great Rookie

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Cementing Rep as All-Time Great Rookie

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report