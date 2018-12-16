NFL Scores Week 15: Results, Playoff Picture and Top Fantasy Performances

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Every year in the NFL, Christmas coincides with crunch time. And 2018 is no different.

It's Week 15, which means some teams are solidifying their playoff positions. Others are making races tighter around the wild-card spots. And of course, your fantasy league is almost certainly in postseason matchups already.

It's during these late weeks of the season that the league's top fantasy performers become even more important. And plenty of them stepped up this week.

The top performers from each game, updated playoff standings and write-ups on the week's best players can be found below.

Week 15 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Chargers 29-28 Chiefs Mike Williams 7 rec, 76 yds, 2 TD, 19 rush yds, TD Texans 29-22 Jets DeAndre Hopkins 10 rec, 170 yds, 2 TD Browns 17-16 Broncos Case Keenum 31-of-48, 257 yds, 2 INT, 1 rush yd, TD Cardinals 14-40 Falcons Matt Ryan 22-of-36, 231 yds, 2 TD, 18 rush yds, TD Lions 13-14 Bills Josh Allen 13-of-26, 204 yds, TD, 16 rush yds, TD Packers 17-24 Bears Mitchell Trubisky 20-of-28, 235 yds, 2 TD, 16 rush yds Raiders 16-30 Bengals Joe Mixon 129 rush yds, 2 TD Cowboys 0-23 Colts Marlon Mack 139 rush yds, 2 TD, 1 rec, 10 yds Dolphins 17-41 Vikings Dalvin Cook 136 rush yds, 2 TD, 1 rec, 27 yds Titans 17-0 Giants Derrick Henry 170 rush yds, 2 TD Redskins 16-13 Jaguars Dede Westbrook 20 rush yds, 21 rec yds, 84 punt return yds, TD Buccaneers 12-20 Ravens Lamar Jackson 14-of-23, 131 yds, TD, 95 rush yds Standard Scoring Format

Week 15 Playoff Standings Standings AFC NFC 1 Chiefs (11-3) Saints (11-2) 2 Texans (10-4) Rams (11-2) 3 Patriots (9-4) Bears (10-4) 4 Steelers (7-5-1) Cowboys (8-6) Wild Card Chargers (11-3) Seahawks (8-5) Wild Card Ravens (8-6) Vikings (7-6-1) 7 Colts (8-6) Redskins (7-7) 8 Titans (8-6) Panthers (6-7) 9 Dolphins (7-7) Eagles (6-7) 10 Browns (6-7-1) Packers (5-8-1) 11 Broncos (6-8) Falcons (5-9) 12 Bengals (6-8) Buccaneers (5-9) 13 Bills (5-9) Giants (5-9) 14 Jaguars (4-10) Lions (5-9) 15 Jets (4-10) 49ers (3-10) 16 Raiders (3-11) Cardinals (3-11) NFL

Mike Williams

The plot thickened in the AFC West following a 29-28 win for the Los Angeles Chargers over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams are now 11-3 and in the playoffs, but the Chiefs own the tiebreaker because of a better conference winning percentage. FiveThirtyEight gives the Chargers a 26 percent chance to win the division.

And if they're going to beat the odds, second-year receiver Mike Williams might have a lot to do with it.

On Thursday, he had seven catches for 76 yards, 19 rushing yards, three of L.A.'s four touchdowns (two through the air and one on the ground) and the game-winning two-point conversion, as seen on the NFL's timeline:

After a rookie season in which Williams totaled 95 yards on 11 catches, the Clemson product seems to be coming alive in year two.

His career-best 29.5 fantasy points against the Chiefs caps a strong seven-game stretch in which he's averaging 11.4. That, in itself, may not blow anyone away, but it means the Chargers have a legitimate No. 2 option after Keenan Allen while Melvin Gordon is out with a knee injury.

If all three of those skill players are healthy by the time the playoffs start, L.A. is going to be a tough out.

DeAndre Hopkins

On Saturday, the Houston Texans all but sewed up a playoff spot as well. According to FiveThirtyEight, their 29-22 win over the New York Jets pushed their playoff chances over 99 percent.

This 10-1 run after an 0-3 start was, in a word, unexpected. But DeAndre Hopkins' production throughout the march to the playoffs was very much in character.

Hopkins' 10 catches, 170 yards and two touchdowns brought his season total in point-per-reception fantasy points up to 287.4, trailing only Tyreek Hill's 292.3 among receivers.

The NFL posted video of the second score on Saturday:

And, of course, this isn't some kind of breakout season. Antonio Brown and Julio Jones are the only receivers in the NFL who have more PPR points than Hopkins over the last five seasons.

Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook did a lot of the heavy lifting for his team in a 41-17 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins.

He finished with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He also had 27 receiving yards. Oh, and this move seen on the league's Twitter that looked like something straight out of Madden:

This big game continues a strong trend for Cook in his second season. In his first five games of the season, Cook averaged 5.7 fantasy points. Over his last four, he's averaging 16.4.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Vikes a 68 percent chance to reach the playoffs. If they're going to make it happen, they'll need that second version of Cook.

Derrick Henry

What has gotten into Derrick Henry?

Over his first six games, Henry averaged 4.3 fantasy points a game. In his next seven, he averaged 15. And that run was capped by last week, when he put up the best single-game total for fantasy points of this entire season with 47.8.

Sunday, he followed up that near-50 performance with another 29 in a 17-0 win over the New York Giants.

Henry had 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the second of which can be found on the NFL's timeline:

Tennessee has about a 50-50 shot at the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. But a couple of other teams around that range, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, don't have a battering ram quite like Henry.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN's FantasyCast.