NFL Week 15 Live Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Week 15 of the NFL schedule got off to an absolute bang on Thursday night, with the Los Angeles Chargers pulling off a huge come-from-behind, 29-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The result served as a reminder that two of the best teams in football, and certainly in the AFC, reside out West.

The Houston Texans marked their claim as one of the conference's elite with a scrappy 29-22 win over the New York Jets on Saturday, meanwhile, hardly playing their best game of the year. They were bailed out in large part due to the heroics of wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who caught 10 passes for 170 yards and two scores, including the game-winner with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

While the Chargers and Texans made their claims to be considered amongst the league's elite in the early games, the Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive with a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Cleveland wasn't the only team fighting for its playoff life in Week 15. Below, we'll take a look at the schedule and break down the playoff picture with several key matchups set for Sunday.

Playoff Picture

Much is up for grabs in both the AFC and NFC.

In the AFC, four playoff spots remain available, with both the Chiefs (11-3) and Chargers (11-3) already clinching playoff berths. New England (9-4) winning the AFC East likely remains a formality, given their two-game edge in the division with three games remaining, though a crucial matchup Sunday against the Steelers 7-5-1) will have major potential implications for playoff seeding.

For a Pittsburgh team coming into Sunday just a half-game ahead of the Ravens in the standings, meanwhile, the game will be even more important. The Steelers are reeling, losers of three straight, and find themselves in danger of losing a division that once seemed in the bag.

Things won't get easier for the team next week, either, with the Saints on tap.

The Texans (10-4) have all but clinched the AFC South, meanwhile, and would need a catastrophic meltdown to blow a 2.5-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans are one win—or one Indianapolis loss—away from winning the division.

The Colts face the red-hot Cowboys, who have the NFL's longest current winning streak at five games, on Sunday.

As for the Wild Card chase... well, it's crowded. Either the Chargers or Chiefs—whichever team doesn't win the AFC West—will hold one of the spots. Currently, the Ravens (7-6) are in the lead for the final Wild Card spot ahead of three other teams holding identical records (the Colts, Dolphins and Titans), with ESPN.com providing the complicated explanation:

"[Baltimore] Wins tie break over Miami based on best win percentage in common games. Wins tie break over Indianapolis based on best win percentage in conference games. Division tie break was initially used to eliminate Tennessee (Indianapolis wins tie break over Tennessee based on head-to-head win percentage)."

And don't count out the Browns (6-7-1), especially because they close their season against Baltimore. The Browns might have a chance to play more than just spoilers come Week 17.

Things are a bit less murky in the NFC, with all four division leaders holding commanding leads. The Cowboys (9-4) hold a two-game lead over Philadelphia and Washington in the NFC East, while the Bears hold a 2.5-game lead in the NFC North over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints (11-2) and Rams (11-2) have already clinched the NFC South and West, respectively.

In the Wild Card picture, the Seattle Seahawks are sitting pretty, with a 1.5-game cushion for the fifth playoff berth. From there it gets complicated, however, with Minnesota holding a half-game lead over Carolina, Philadelphia and Washington and a one-game lead over Green Bay.

That leaves defending Super Bowl champion Eagles on the ropes. Both the Vikings and Panthers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating them this season, meaning the Eagles likely need to both win out—a tall task with matchups against the Rams and Texans in the next two weeks—and need both the Vikings and Panthers to each lose at least one game down the stretch.

Impossible? No.

Unlikely? Yes.

