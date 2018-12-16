NFL Playoff Scenarios 2018-19: AFC, NFC Bracket Picture and Pre-Week 15 Odds

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

An astonishing number of NFL teams are still alive in the postseason race entering Sunday's Week 15 games.

Ten teams in the AFC and 14 franchises in the NFC still have postseason dreams, with the competition for the No. 6 seed in each conference being the stiffest.

Four teams have already secured their postseason berths, and as many as five more can join them Sunday, which would leave three positions open over the final two gameweeks of the regular season.

The clinching scenarios for the quintet are straightforward if they all win, but if one of those teams suffers a loss, the path to the postseason from Week 15 gets murkier.

Playoff Picture

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (11-3)

2. Houston (10-4)

3. New England (9-4)

4. Pittsburgh (7-5-1)

Wild-Card Race

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3)

6. Baltimore (7-6)

7. Indianapolis (7-6)

8. Miami (7-6)

9. Tennessee (7-6)

10. Cleveland (6-7-1)

11. Denver (6-8)

12. Cincinnati (5-8)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. New Orleans (11-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2)

3. Chicago (9-4)

4. Dallas (8-5)

Wild-Card Race

5. Seattle (8-5)

6. Minnesota (6-6-1)

7. Carolina (6-7)

8. Philadelphia (6-7)

9. Washington (6-7)

10. Green Bay (5-7-1)

11. Tampa Bay (5-8)

12. New York Giants (5-8)

13. Detroit (5-8)

14. Atlanta (4-9)

Playoff Scenarios

AFC

The Houston Texans held up their end of the bargain in their AFC South-clinching scenario by beating the New York Jets on Saturday.

The Texans can clinch the division by way of a loss or tie by both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Bill O'Brien's team can secure a playoff berth with either a loss or tie by the Miami Dolphins combined with a Pittsburgh Steelers loss or through a loss or tie from both Miami and the Baltimore Ravens.

The New England Patriots can win the AFC East with a victory over Pittsburgh and with a loss or tie by the Dolphins against the Minnesota Vikings.

If the Dolphins win, the Patriots can still clinch a playoff berth through a win of their own and a loss or tie out of Tennessee.

NFC

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams can lock themselves into the top two seeds in the NFC with Week 15 wins and a loss or tie out of the Chicago Bears.

The Bears carry one of the simplest clinching scenarios of Week 15, as they need a win over the Green Bay Packers to secure the NFC North title in Matt Nagy's first season as head coach.

Chicago can also clinch the division with a tie combined with a Minnesota tie, and it clinches a playoff berth with a tie and a loss or tie out of the Washington Redskins.

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

If the Dallas Cowboys knock off Indianapolis on Sunday, they will join the growing list of division champions, as they would earn the NFC East crown.

In the event Jason Garrett's team falls to the Colts, Dallas can still win the NFC East by way of losses suffered by the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington.

The Seattle Seahawks also face and a win-and-in scenario for the first of two NFC wild-card berths, as it needs to beat San Francisco to clinch a playoff berth.

There are also three possible scenarios in which the Seahawks clinch a playoff spot if they tie.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds according to OddsShark and last updated December 12.

New Orleans +300 (bet $100 to win $300)

Los Angeles Rams +310

Kansas City +480

New England +700

Chicago +900

Los Angeles Chargers +1,000

Dallas +1,900

Houston +1,900

Pittsburgh +1,900

Seattle +2,800

Baltimore +4,000

Indianapolis +5,000

Minnesota +5,000

Philadelphia +5,000

Tennessee +8,500

Carolina +15,000

Denver +15,000

Cleveland +20,000

Cincinnati +25,000

Green Bay +25,000

Miami +25,000

New York Giants +25,000

Detroit +30,000

Washington +30,000

Atlanta +40,000

Tampa Bay +50,000

Despite playing like the overwhelming favorites to win Super Bowl LIII for most of the regular season, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams still sit at decent odds.

One of the two NFC leaders and the Kansas City Chiefs are the safe bets, while it's never a bad strategy to put down money on the New England Patriots given their track record.

Houston, which is in line to earn the No. 2 seed in the AFC, is worth sprinkling money on at +1,900, while the surging Seahawks are worth a look at +2,800.

If you're looking for a long shot to play, the Green Bay Packers are the team to go with, as they sit at +25,000.

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Although they have been through their share of struggles, the Packers still have a chance in the wild-card race that will be amplified if they beat the Bears on Sunday.

After defeating Denver Broncos on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns are worth a small play at +20,000 since they could slide in as the hot team in the AFC by beating out Pittsburgh and Baltimore for the AFC North title, but they need some help to qualify for the postseason.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.