Week 16 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates

As Week 15 comes to a close, unheralded fantasy options continue to emerge across the league, especially on borderline and non-playoff teams. For the most part, rookie quarterbacks are trending up—a couple have become solid options in standard Yahoo leagues.

As the rookie quarterbacks grow, they're finding their favorite targets in the passing attack. Which wide receivers have benefitted most from first-year signal-callers developing in the pocket?

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Chicago Bears 24-17, but that's not the only loss they're facing going forward. Fantasy managers may want to turn their attention to the running back position with unfortunate injury news coming out of Soldier Field.

Pickup suggestions for Week 16 carry a specific trend—grab first-year quarterbacks and undrafted wide receivers. Take advantage of stack options, putting together a tandem on the same team, in favorable matchups.

As of Sunday 7:25 p.m. ET, each selection below is owned in 60 percent of Yahoo leagues at the most, which means fantasy owners still have a chance to make a waiver-wire move for a budding contributor.

Top Pickups, Breakout Candidates

QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals (60 percent owned)

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (23 percent owned)

RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets (15 percent owned)

RB Elijah McGuire, New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers (32 percent owned)

WR Jordy Nelson, Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (47 percent owned)

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders (3 percent owned)

WR Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers (26 percent owned)

WR Robert Foster, Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (13 percent owned)

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons (41 percent owned)

DEF Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Redskins (49 percent owned)

QB Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't have his best showing against the Denver Broncos Saturday, but he's playing at a higher level since the team fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Over the last five contests, he's tossed 11 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.

Remember, Mayfield produced his best game in terms of fantasy output (25.92) against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12, logging 258 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals defense sacked Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr five times Sunday but allowed 263 passing yards and a touchdown through the air. The Browns have a better offensive line than the Silver and Black. Cincinnati didn't log a sack against Mayfield in the first outing.

Without consistent pressure, Mayfield should have another strong performance against a division rival with his team's playoff hopes still alive. The Bengals rank 29th in passing yards allowed.

RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets

Packers running back Aaron Jones thinks he suffered another MCL sprain, per Milwaukee Sentinel Journal reporter Tom Silverstein. If that's confirmed, his season will likely come to an end.

Jones exited Sunday's game with the Bears in the first quarter, leaving Jamaal Williams to take on the bulk of the carries for a majority of the game. The second-year tailback racked up 97 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown on the ground.

The Packers play the New York Jets in Week 16; Gang Green ranks 24th against the run and gave up 130-plus rushing yards in four of the last five contests.

Williams' ability to run and catch out of the backfield will result in his rise atop the waiver wire. For fantasy owners looking for a high-upside running back, target the new lead ball-carrier in Green Bay.

WR Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

After missing three games with a foot injury, quarterback Sam Darnold returned to action in Week 14 and his presence has elevated Robby Anderson's fantasy value. Over the last two outings, the third-year wide receiver has caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite a 29-22 loss to the Houston Texans Saturday, Darnold seemed to find his rhythm in and out of the pocket. On several occasions, he extended plays and connected with pass-catchers downfield. Anderson's quickness makes it difficult for defenders to keep him under wraps for long periods—hence his production spike with the rookie signal-caller at the helm.

The Packers have a decent but beatable pass defense, which allowed 235 yards and two touchdowns to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky Sunday. Darnold doesn't have comparable weapons to the Bears signal-caller, but his mobility and growing rapport with Anderson makes the 25-year-old an intriguing play as a WR3 or flex option.

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders

When wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders went down with a torn Achilles, fantasy owners rushed to pick up Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton after he logged four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Managers should look further down the Broncos' wide receiver depth chart and pay attention to Tim Patrick. Over the last two outings, he's second on the team in targets (18) and leading the receiving corps with 150 yards. Sutton has been dealing with a thigh issue, which limited his ability to separate and break away from coverage.

Before Sunday's slate of games, the Raiders had allowed the most passing touchdowns (31). The group surrendered one more to Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel. Hamilton and Patrick are intriguing plays in Week 16 against a porous secondary. The latter has the momentum as the lead wideout in terms of yardage.