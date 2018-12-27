Ranking the Best Alabama Crimson Tide Football Players of All Time

0 of 11

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Throughout its storied history, the Alabama Crimson Tide have showcased more than 100 first-team All-American talents.

Narrowing that list down to the top 10 players who donned the crimson, gray and white is a hugely challenging task. No single statistic can accurately measure impact across eras, and awards are simply one piece of a much larger discussion.

So, you might not agree. That's great! Dozens of players put together a terrific resume at Alabama and could be included.

This ranking is based on individual contributions but considers accolades, records and impact on team success. Performance in the NFL, while mentioned in some cases, was not a factor.