Red Sox Owe Highest MLB Luxury-Tax Payment for 2018 Season at $11.95 Million

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Winning a World Series comes with a price tag for the Boston Red Sox, who owe the highest luxury-tax bill in Major League Baseball.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the Red Sox will pay $11,951,091 for exceeding MLB's tax threshold during the 2018 season.

The tax limit for teams was set at $197 million coming into the season, with Boston's payroll after the tax at $239.5 million thanks to signing J.D. Martinez and midseason trades that landed Nathan Eovaldi, Ian Kinsler and Steve Pearce.

Boston was also assessed a draft penalty for being more than $40 million over the tax. Its first pick will be dropped 10 spots, though the actual slot won't be decided until after compensation picks have been determined.

The Washington Nationals were the only other team to hit the luxury-tax penalty. They have to pay $2,386,097 for having a $205 million payroll.

Even though the Red Sox had to fork out some extra money to the commissioner's office, it paid off in the best way possible. Martinez was a huge piece for their lineup all year, hitting 43 homers and driving in 130 runs.

Eovaldi went from an intriguing midseason acquisition with a power arm to signing a four-year extension this week after posting a 1.61 ERA in 22.1 postseason innings. Pearce was named MVP of the World Series after hitting three homers in the final two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.