NFL Predictions Week 15: Full Projections, Odds & Highlighting Top Fantasy Stars

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season is shaping up to be exciting. We've already watched the Los Angeles Chargers knock off the Kansas City Chiefs with an unbelievable two-point play at the end of the game. In the process, we watched Chiefs third-string running back Damien Williams become an unexpected fantasy star.

How might the rest of the week unfold? We're going to run down the remaining Week 15 schedule—which, don't forget, begins Saturday—and the latest odds and over/unders, according to OddsShark. We'll also make a score prediction for each game.

In addition, we'll run down our projected top fantasy stars and take a look at a few sleepers who could join Williams in being surprise fantasy heroes.

Fantasy rankings are based on PPR scoring.

Week 15 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

Saturday, December 15

Houston Texans (-7, 44 O/U) at New York Jets: Texans 35, Jets, 24

Cleveland Browns (+2.5, 45.5 O/U) at Denver Broncos: Broncos 24, Browns 23

Sunday, December 16

Green Bay Packers (+5.5, 45 O/U) at Chicago Bears: Bears 22, Packers 16

Miami Dolphins (+7.5, 44.5 O/U) at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 23, Dolphins 20

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 39.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Bills 20, Lions 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7.5, 46.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 30, Buccaneers 24

Arizona Cardinals (+9.5, 44.5 O/U) at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 26, Cardinals 24

Oakland Raiders (+3, 46 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 22, Raiders 20

Tennessee Titans (+1, 43.5 O/U) at New York Giants: Titans 26, Giants, 23

Washington Redskins (+7.5, 36 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 13, Redskins 12

Dallas Cowboys (+3, 47.5 O/U) at Indianapolis Colts: Cowboys 28, Colts 26

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 44.5 O/U) at San Francisco 49ers: Seahawks 33, 40ers 27

New England Patriots (-2.5, 54) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Patriots 30, Steelers 28

Philadelphia Eagles (+12.5, 52 O/U) at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 31, Eagles 20

Monday, December 17

New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 50.5 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: Saints 34, Panthers 25

Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Right Arrow Icon

Top FLEX Stars and Projections

1. RB Todd Gurley vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 110 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 38 yards receiving, 2 TD

2. RB Christian McCaffrey vs. New Orleans Saints: 90 yards rushing, 8 receptions 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. RB Saquon Barkley vs. Tennessee Titans: 95 yards rushing, 7 receptions, 75 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. WR Michael Thomas at Carolina Panthers: 9 receptions, 160 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. WR DeAndre Hopkins at New York Jets: 8 receptions, 155 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. RB Alvin Kamara at Carolina Panthers: 40 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. RB Ezekiel Elliott at Indianapolis Colts: 90 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. WR Adam Thielen vs. Miami Dolphins: 7 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. RB Phillip Lindsay vs. Cleveland Browns: 115 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. WR Julio Jones vs. Arizona Cardinals: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. WR Antonio Browns vs. New England Patriots: 7 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD

12. RB Joe Mixon vs. Oakland Raiders: 100 yards rushing, 3 receptions 25 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. WR Robert Woods vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 5 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. RB Nick Chubb at Denver Broncos: 120 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

15. WR Davante Adams at Chicago Bears: 8 receptions, 120 yards receiving

16. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. New England Patriots: 6 receptions, 140 yards receiving

17. WR Amari Cooper at Indianapolis Colts: 7 receptions, 130 yards receiving

18. WR Julian Edelman at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8 receptions, 110 yards receiving

19. RB Tarik Cohen vs. Green Bay Packers: 50 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving

20. WR Brandin Cooks vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8 receptions, 100 yards receiving

21. WR T.Y. Hilton vs. Dallas Cowboys: 7 receptions, 100 yards receiving

22. WR Jarvis Landry at Denver Broncos: 5 receptions, 55 yards receiving, 1 TD

23. TE Zach Ertz at. Los Angeles Rams: 7 receptions, 90 yards receiving

24. RB Davis Johnson at Atlanta Falcons: 70 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 50 yards receiving

25. WR Tyler Boyd vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving

Week 15 Sleepers

Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick (owned in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues)



If you're looking for a sleeper receiver in Week 15, take a shot at Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick. He's coming off a strong week (seven catches, 85 yards), and he's almost certainly available in your fantasy league.

With Emmanuel Sanders on injured reserve and Demaryius Thomas a member of the Houston Texans, Denver needs Patrick to be a significant piece of the offense. The former undrafted rookie is eager to oblige.

"I'm like, 'I've got to make sure I make a name for myself before you get my jersey,'" Patrick said, per Sean Keeler of the Denver Post.

Patrick should have opportunities to stand out against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night. The Browns defense represents a fair matchup—it has allowed the 15th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, according to FantasyPros—but it will also be without top cornerback Denzel Ward.

New York Jets RB Elijah McGuire (25 percent owned)

The New York Jets recently placed starting running back Isaiah Crowell on injured reserve with a toe injury.

This means Elijah McGuire becomes the No. 1 back for the Jets, and he showed in Week 14 that he can be more than serviceable. He caught three passes, had 83 total yards and scored a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

"You've always got to be ready when your number's called and prepare like a starter," McGuire said, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

The Houston Texans defense is good, but McGuire will be a solid FLEX starter based on workload alone. He's worth picking off the waiver wire, if not to play, to ensure your playoff opponent cannot utilize him.

Carolina Panthers TE Ian Thomas (40 percent owned)

The tight end position has been hit-and-miss in 2018. If you're forced to roster one in your fantasy league, there's a good chance that you don't feel great about your options.

This is precisely why it's worth scooping up Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas if you can get him. Thomas took over for longtime veteran Greg Olsen when Olsen went down for the season, and he immediately picked up his role as Cam Newton's go-to target.

Thomas had five catches and 42 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he first took over for Olsen. He had a whopping nine catches for 77 yards against the Browns in Week 14. There's a strong chance Thomas will again be Newton's No. 1 option against the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans has been good against opposing tight ends—it has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position. As is the case with McGuire, though, volume should make Thomas viable in Week 15.