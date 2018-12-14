Referee Roy Ellison Fined, Reinstated After Incident with Jerry Hughes

FILE - At left, in a Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. At right, in a Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, umpire Roy Ellison (81) gestures during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, in Jacksonville, Fla. The NFL Referees Association is questioning why the league isn't focusing more attention on Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes for threatening umpire Roy Ellison following Buffalo's game at Miami last weekend. Ellison has been placed on administrative leave while the NFL investigates Hughes' accusation that Ellison called him a vulgar name during the game. In a statement released Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, NFLRA executive director Scott Green says the association expects the NFL's investigation to clear Ellison while turning the focus on Hughes. (AP Photo/File)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Veteran official Roy Ellison was fined and reinstated by the NFL on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Ellison had been placed on administrative leave after Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes alleged that he used derogatory language toward him following Buffalo's 21-17 road loss to the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.

The NFL fined Ellison one game check worth $9,300, but he will be part of the crew officiating the game between the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo posted video of Hughes shouting at Ellison in the tunnel after the Miami game (warning: video contains profanity):

Hughes was fined $53,482 for his postgame antics.

Per NFL.com, this marks the second time Ellison has been punished during his career, as the league suspended him one game in 2013 for allegedly using derogatory language toward Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams.

Ellison, who is currently serving as an umpire, has been an NFL official for 16 seasons.

Meanwhile, Hughes is in the midst of his ninth NFL season and his sixth as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

The 30-year-old veteran has 46 career sacks to his credit, and he is second on the Bills this season with six sacks.

