Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa: Projected Fight Outcome, Prize Money Purse

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tenshin Nasukawa will close out the Rizin 14 card on New Year's Eve at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The bout will be a three-round exhibition using standard boxing rules, with no judges ringside scoring the bout, per Jack Crosby of CBS Sports.

The lack of judges and fact the result won't be included in either fighter's official record points at a likely draw. With just three rounds to work with, something spectacular will be needed to secure the win.

Per Tokyo-Sports (h/t TalkSport), the event will net Money a cool $88 million. While that may be a drop from what he used to make for his fights, his title bouts used to be scheduled for 12 rounds.

The card will include two title bouts before the final exhibition. For a full look at the card, visit Sherdog.

Nasukawa is a 20-year-old kickboxing star who has held featherweight, flyweight and bantamweight titles during his short career. He has some MMA experience but has never boxed professionally.

A lack of experience and having never fought anywhere close to the 147-pound weight limit set for this bout will work against him. Mayweather is one of the pound-for-pound greats of the sport, with the single greatest perfect record in boxing history at 50-0.

The 41-year-old came out of retirement to fight Conor McGregor in August 2017 and showed little rust.

Money started a little slow but survived McGregor's early onslaught rather comfortably, and he scored a stoppage win in the 10th round. It was his first stoppage since 2011, when he knocked out Victor Ortiz after he had dropped his guard.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mayweather's advantage in size―evident when you see the two side-by-side―will help him if he decides to go for the stoppage, although the defensive expert is more likely to use his jab to pick Nasukawa apart from outside. The youngster will have to close the distance, and Money is an expert at countering from his shoulder-roll stance.

This fight seems destined to end as a draw, which would be an excellent outcome for Nasukawa. It could lead to a full-time transition into boxing and a future bout against rising star Naoya Inoue, Japan's top fighter who is favoured to win the World Boxing Super Series Bantamweight tournament, per Oddschecker.