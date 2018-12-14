Former All-Pro NFL OL Bill Fralic Dies at Age 56

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

College Football Hall of Famer Bill Fralic died on Thursday at the age of 56 from cancer, per the University of Pittsburgh.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement about the former Panthers offensive lineman:

"Bill Fralic was not only an all-time player at the University of Pittsburgh, but also an all-time human being. His generosity, support and concern for others was unmatched. For as hulking a figure as he was, Billy was even larger in his kindness and passion for others. He leaves a wonderful legacy that goes well beyond football at Pitt, Penn Hills and all of Western Pennsylvania. Our hearts and prayers are with his wife, Susan, and all of his loved ones."

Fralic became one of the best players in Pitt history during his four seasons at the school from 1981-84. He was a first-team All-American three times.

After a college career that also saw him become the first offensive lineman to finish in the top 10 for Heisman Trophy voting twice—in 1983 (eighth) and 1984 (sixth)—Fralic was drafted No. 2 overall by the Atlanta Falcons. During eight seasons with the Falcons, he made four Pro Bowls and was twice selected as an All-Pro. He then joined the Detroit Lions for his final NFL season in 1993.

In addition to his work on the football field, Fralic made a brief foray into the wrestling world as a participant in a 20-man WWE vs. NFL battle royal at WrestleMania 2.

Fralic was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998 and was part of the inaugural Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame Class in 2018.