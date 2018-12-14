Simms & Lefkoe: Will Tom Brady and the Patriots Beat Steelers in AFC Showdown?

It's the Week 15 gambling preview!

On today's show, the guys break down all of this week's games: Texans-Jets (9:05); Browns-Broncos (13:25); Packers-Bears (17:35); Lions-Bills (23:45); Buccaneers-Ravens (26:35); Raiders-Bengals (35:10); Titans-Giants (37:25); Dolphins-Vikings (42:20); Washington-Jaguars (45:55); Cowboys-Colts (50:15); Seahawks-49ers (56:30); Patriots-Steelers (1:00:45); Eagles-Rams (1:08:30); and Saints-Panthers (1:18:10).

As always, we wrap it up with Simms 5 Teams Guaranteed to Lose (1:24:45).

Enjoy the show, and let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

