Simms & Lefkoe: Will Tom Brady and the Patriots Beat Steelers in AFC Showdown?December 14, 2018
It's the Week 15 gambling preview!
On today's show, the guys break down all of this week's games: Texans-Jets (9:05); Browns-Broncos (13:25); Packers-Bears (17:35); Lions-Bills (23:45); Buccaneers-Ravens (26:35); Raiders-Bengals (35:10); Titans-Giants (37:25); Dolphins-Vikings (42:20); Washington-Jaguars (45:55); Cowboys-Colts (50:15); Seahawks-49ers (56:30); Patriots-Steelers (1:00:45); Eagles-Rams (1:08:30); and Saints-Panthers (1:18:10).
As always, we wrap it up with Simms 5 Teams Guaranteed to Lose (1:24:45).
Warning: Contains NSFW language:
