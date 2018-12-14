Simms & Lefkoe: Will Tom Brady and the Patriots Beat Steelers in AFC Showdown?

Bleacher Report

It's the Week 15 gambling preview!

On today's show, the guys break down all of this week's games: Texans-Jets (9:05); Browns-Broncos (13:25); Packers-Bears (17:35); Lions-Bills (23:45); Buccaneers-Ravens (26:35); Raiders-Bengals (35:10); Titans-Giants (37:25); Dolphins-Vikings (42:20); Washington-Jaguars (45:55); Cowboys-Colts (50:15); Seahawks-49ers (56:30); Patriots-Steelers (1:00:45); Eagles-Rams (1:08:30); and Saints-Panthers (1:18:10).

As always, we wrap it up with Simms 5 Teams Guaranteed to Lose (1:24:45).

Enjoy the show, and let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

