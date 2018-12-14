WWE TLC 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

1 of 4

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Guitar on a Ladder)

Q: Which match on the card without a special stipulation would have been more exciting as a ladder match than this one?

I don't know how Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins went without a stipulation. The two have been brawling so viciously since The Lunatic's turn that it would make too much sense for them to get a major stipulation behind their contest.

While the two have already had a ladder match together, this would be a different dynamic than their 2015 clash. The stakes are high. The tension is higher. It would have been the perfect match to be fought with ladders.

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women's Title)

Q: After this feud is over, who deserves the next title shot on Raw?

Just counting those on Raw, the best competitor to get that shot would be Natalya. She's been built up for months in her feud with The Riott Squad, and it would be interesting to see how the title rivalry would strain her and Ronda Rousey's friendship. A heel turn would not be necessary to sell it.

That said, it is far more likely that Rousey faces Charlotte Flair again, defends her title in the Elimination Chamber and goes on to fight Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. I don't know whether this is the obvious plan or just the best plan available.

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander (Cruiserweight Title)

Q: Would you rather see Murphy or Alexander get a chance at success on Raw and SmackDown? Why?

Not to discredit all that Cedric Alexander has accomplished in WWE, but Buddy Murphy's rise to prominence has been remarkable. He feels like a star, and he would fit in much more easily on the main roster than Alexander, who still has serious room to grow as a mic worker.

The Juggernaut is pushing the limits of what can be classified as a cruiserweight anyway. He could work with anyone and stand out. However, it is best for him to stay away from either bloated roster for a while to remain the clear star of 205 Live.

Predictions