WTA Approves Serena Williams' Catsuit, Adds Protections for Returning Mothers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates victory during the ladies singles third round match against Julia Georges of Germany during day seven of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 2, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by XIN LI/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

The WTA addressed a pair of issues highlighted during Serena Williams's return to competitive tennis following her daughter's September 2017 birth.

According to BBC Sport's Russell Fuller, any players who return from injury or childbirth can "use their previous ranking to enter 12 tournaments over a three-year period." In addition, those players are guaranteed to avoid facing a seeded opponent in the opening round of a tournament.

The WTA also amended its rules regarding clothing to allow for the black bodysuit Williams wore at the 2018 French Open.

                   

