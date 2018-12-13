WTA Approves Serena Williams' Catsuit, Adds Protections for Returning Mothers

Fred Lee/Getty Images

The WTA addressed a pair of issues highlighted during Serena Williams's return to competitive tennis following her daughter's September 2017 birth.

According to BBC Sport's Russell Fuller, any players who return from injury or childbirth can "use their previous ranking to enter 12 tournaments over a three-year period." In addition, those players are guaranteed to avoid facing a seeded opponent in the opening round of a tournament.

The WTA also amended its rules regarding clothing to allow for the black bodysuit Williams wore at the 2018 French Open.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.