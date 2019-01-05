The Top NFL Touchdown Celebrations of the 2018 Season

0 of 10

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Not long ago, the No Fun League relaxed its rules on touchdown celebrations. After a successful year where nobody exploded upon celebrating, the 2018 regular season brought even more merriment.

And you know what? The world didn't end!

In addition to group pictures, choreographed routines were prevalent around the league. Among those dozens of prepared celebrations, the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks put together the strongest grouping.

Still, several other teams offered worthy candidates for our 10 best celebrations of the regular season. While the list is subjective, originality and choreography were the primary factors in choosing the best.