The Top NFL Touchdown Celebrations of the 2018 Season

The Top NFL Touchdown Celebrations of the 2018 SeasonJanuary 5, 2019
Not long ago, the No Fun League relaxed its rules on touchdown celebrations. After a successful year where nobody exploded upon celebrating, the 2018 regular season brought even more merriment.
And you know what? The world didn't end!
In addition to group pictures, choreographed routines were prevalent around the league. Among those dozens of prepared celebrations, the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks put together the strongest grouping.
Still, several other teams offered worthy candidates for our 10 best celebrations of the regular season. While the list is subjective, originality and choreography were the primary factors in choosing the best.
Chiefs Defense Does a Tip Drill
The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed a handful of blowouts, and their defense joined the fun against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While holding a 20-0 lead less than 20 seconds before halftime, Kansas City took advantage of a careless Blake Bortles throw. The pass ricocheted at the line of scrimmage, and cornerback Steven Nelson dove to scoop the ball.
Nelson then orchestrated a five-man tip-drill celebration with his fellow defensive backs, ending it with an emphatic spike.
Kansas City rolled to a 30-14 win.
Doug Baldwin Charges the Mound
In August 1993, Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan plunked Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura. The batter took exception and charged the mound before Ryan put him in a headlock.
Seattle's celebration during a victory over the Detroit Lions wasn't exactly similar, but it conjured up memories of the altercation.
After catching a touchdown in the second quarter, Tyler Lockett whipped the football at Doug Baldwin. He charged Lockett while Russell Wilson "knocked out" David Moore in the background.
Wilson and Moore quickly moved on, connecting for a score on Seattle's next possession. The Seahawks won 28-14.
Titans Go Bowling After Go-Ahead TD
The Philadelphia Eagles built a 14-point edge while visiting the Tennessee Titans, but the home team stormed back.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Titans trailed 17-13. Marcus Mariota found Tajae Sharpe for a go-ahead touchdown, and Tennessee turned the end zone into a bowling alley.
"Fans and everybody seem to have loved it," Sharpe said after the game. "And when you come out with a win, it makes it better."
The Titans did exactly that, earning a dramatic 26-23 win on Mariota's touchdown to Corey Davis with 11 seconds left in overtime.
Ezekiel Elliott Donates to Salvation Army
Two years ago, Ezekiel Elliott scored a touchdown and jumped in an oversized Salvation Army bucket. On Thanksgiving Day in 2018, the Dallas Cowboys star again drew attention to the red kettle.
Instead of jumping inside, he made a $21 donation. By no means was the gesture an empty one, either. The team, Elliott and Dak Prescott all matched $21 donations up to $21,000 for $63,000 total.
Because the NFL doesn't understand when to get out of its own way, however, the league fined Elliott $13,369 for using a prop.
"We're trying to bring awareness to the Salvation Army," he said, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. "If the NFL doesn't like that, then that's on them. I'll pay their little fine."
Tyler Lockett Channels Allen Iverson
Regardless of whether the Ryan-Ventura brawl sparked the earlier celebration versus Detroit, Seattle undoubtedly copied Allen Iverson's legendary stepover in Week 12.
Lockett caught the touchdown and then channeled AI.
A crossover step-back jumper dropped teammate David Moore—Tyronn Lue, in this memory—to the ground in the end zone, and Lockett "embarrassed" Moore one last time.
According to 710 ESPN, the Seahawks wideouts heard the idea from a real estate agent Lockett and Baldwin both use.
Tyreek Hill Takes over the TV Camera
Tyreek Hill set career-high marks with 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018. Additionally, he was the only NFL player to operate a camera this season.
When the Chiefs hosted the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, he caught his second score of the game and unveiled an inventive celebration. Hill leaped into the stands and took control of a CBS camera.
Though hilarious to us, the celebration landed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a bit of criticism from head coach Andy Reid.
On the bright side for Hill, Kansas City won 26-14 anyway.
Adam Thielen Becomes a Limbo Stick
During a pivotal clash with the archrival Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings still had a little bit of fun.
Kirk Cousins tossed a swing pass to Dalvin Cook, who raced 26 yards to the end zone. The running back excitedly motioned for his teammates, who picked up Adam Thielen to use him as a limbo stick for Cook, wideout Stefon Diggs and lineman Brian O'Neill.
Thielen didn't expect to be up there, either.
"It was supposed to be the lightest guy on the field," Thielen told reporters. "Diggs was supposed to be up there, but Dalvin really wanted to do it."
Even better for the Vikings, they pulled out a 24-17 victory and tossed a dagger into Green Bay's fleeting playoff hopes.
Browns Bust out "Fusion Dance"
Dragon Ball Z has provided inspiration for touchdowns in both the 2017 and 2018 regular seasons.
Last year, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster mimicked DBZ character Goku's "kamehameha" energy attack. In Week 4 this season, Cleveland Browns tight ends David Njoku and Darren Fells teamed up for the Fusion Dance.
The celebration was a long time coming, too. Njoku and Fells talked about it during the preseason, per NFL Films.
Michael Thomas Pays Tribute to Joe Horn
Michael Thomas burned the Los Angeles Rams secondary and went sprinting down the sideline for a game-sealing, 72-yard touchdown. He then pulled out a cellphone from underneath the upright.
Oddly, the broadcast didn't quickly mention why Thomas did it—and actually criticized him for the celebration. But a bunch of us knew immediately: Joe Horn.
Fifteen years earlier, the Saints wideout celebrated a touchdown with a flip-phone he had hidden in the same spot.
"Joe would be very proud," Drew Brees said after the game. "Joe was a showman. ... I think he would really like Mike Thomas."
Bears' Temptation Walk in Detroit
Music is an enormous part of Detroit's history, and the Bears showed some respect to "The Temptations" on Thanksgiving Day.
Following a game-clinching interception by Kyle Fuller, Chicago's defense produced our favorite celebration of 2018. Fuller handed the ball to Prince Amukamara, who began singing into the football as his teammates broke out the Temptation Walk.
"It wasn't really rehearsed. We really just talked about what we would do once in our walkthrough the day before," Amukamara said, according to Art Stapleton of NJ.com.
But it was perfect.