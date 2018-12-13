Josh Brent, Nightclub Found Equally Liable in DWI Crash That Killed Jerry Brown

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent and a nightclub were found equally liable for DWI in the 2012 death of Jerry Brown.

Per Jennifer Emily and LaVendrick Smith of the Dallas Morning News, a jury found Brent and Beamers Nightclub each 48 percent responsible for their roles in the car crash that killed Brown.

"That means finding the bar liable means jurors believed Brent was obviously intoxicated when he was served more alcohol at the bar," Emily and Smith wrote. "There are no punitive damages because one juror was a holdout in assessing a damage award meant to punish Beamers."

Brent and Beamers will each pay half of the $25 million awarded to Brown's mother and his estate.

Brent was found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter for the December 2012 car crash that led to Brown's death at the age of 25. His sentence included 180 days in jail and 10 years probation.

Per The Dallas Morning News, Brent's blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.18, more than twice the legal limit, and he was driving up to 110 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Emily and Smith noted Beamers bar and its management company argued during the trial that Brent wasn't intoxicated when he arrived or left the bar.

Brent played four seasons in the NFL from 2010-14. He has worked for the past three years as an intern in the Cowboys' scouting department.