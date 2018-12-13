Jalen Ramsey Challenges Jaguars to Sign Him to New Contract Amid Trade Rumors

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

After the Jacksonville Jaguars shut down any trade rumors involving star Jalen Ramsey earlier this season, the Pro Bowl cornerback wants the team to put its money where its mouth is in the form of an extension.

"Like I said, I'm going to let my agent and the front office handle that, but after what came out here, what was it five weeks ago or however many weeks ago it was, yeah I'm feeling like yeah, if y'all serious about that [a potential trade] not being real, then y'all need to make it happen," Ramsey said, according to ESPN's Mike DiRocco. "If not, then maybe what came out five weeks ago will happen. We'll see."

The 2016 first-round pick currently has just one year remaining on his rookie deal, although the Jaguars can exercise a fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

