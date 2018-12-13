Mike Tyson Says He Smoked Marijuana Before Andrew Golota Fight

AFP/Getty Images

Mike Tyson said he smoked marijuana prior to fighting Andrew Golota in October 2000.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Tyson said that was the only instance in which he used marijuana before one of his fights. Tyson added the substance didn't affect him but it "affected Golota."

The exchange begins at the 6:25 mark:

Tyson's admission is far from a revelation.

In what was dubbed the "Showdown in Motown," Tyson won when Golota didn't answer the bell for the third round. As a result, Tyson was awarded a third-round technical knockout.

However, the bout was subsequently ruled a no-contest. Tyson reached a settlement with Michigan regulators after he failed to submit a pre-fight urine test. A post-fight sample then tested positive for marijuana.

Tyson released his memoir, Undisputed Truth, in 2013. In the book, he detailed how he used drugs before other fights as well—his TKO of Lou Savarese in June 2000 and loss to Danny Williams in July 2004.

Regarding the Golota fight, Tyson said he tested positive because he was unable to retrieve his "whizzer" from his entourage, per the Telegraph's Jon Swaine. By using the device, Tyson would've provided the drug testers with clean urine with no traces of marijuana.