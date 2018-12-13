Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks own a 10-game winning streak in the rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers, which includes a blowout victory two weeks ago and a 7-2-1 run against the spread. Seattle is favored to run that streak to 11 in a row over the 49ers when the teams meet Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 44.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.4-22.6 49ers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks are 4-0 straight up and 3-0-1 ATS on the NFL gambling lines over their last four games after mugging Minnesota on Monday night 21-7. Seattle only led the Vikings 3-0 into the fourth quarter but tacked on a couple of late touchdowns to secure the victory and the cover as a three-point favorite.

On the night the Seahawks out-rushed Minnesota 214-77, while the defense scored on a fumble return, made a key goal-line stand, blocked a field goal and held the Vikings off the scoreboard until just over a minute remained in the game.

So Seattle has now out-rushed eight of its last 10 opponents, going 7-3 SU and 7-2-1 ATS along the way. At 8-5 overall the Seahawks are basically one win away from clinching a wild-card playoff berth.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

San Francisco just snapped a three-game losing skid with a 20-14 victory over Denver last week. The 49ers drove the opening possession of the game 56 yards to a field goal, then used two long Nick Mullens-George Kittle connections to take a 20-0 lead into halftime. San Francisco let the Broncos get within one score with four minutes to go but hung on from there for the outright win as a three-point dog.

On the afternoon the 49ers out-gained the Broncos 389-274. So San Francisco has actually out-gained four of its last five opponents and out-rushed four of its last six foes. It's also 2-1 both SU and ATS over its last three home games.

At 3-10 overall the 49ers are relegated to playing spoiler this week, but they seemed to enjoy that role last week.

Smart betting pick

Seattle just beat San Francisco two weeks ago 43-16 and covered as a 10-point favorite. The Seahawks might not win this one by four touchdowns but they should win and cover this manageable spread.

NFL betting trends

The Seahawks are 13-2 ATS in their last 15 games vs the 49ers.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the 49ers' last seven games. (Avg combined score: 42.57)

The Seahawks are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games.

