Washington Redskins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins own a four-game losing streak, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-8 over their last nine games. Is either team a smart bet for Sunday afternoon's Redskins-Jaguars contest in north Florida?

NFL point spread: The Jaguars opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 36 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.9-11.8 Jaguars (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Washington is a tough case to make at the moment, with four straight losses, after getting pounded by the Giants last week 40-16. The Redskins, playing with their third-string quarterback, fell down to New York 34-0 at the half and later trailed 40-0, in a performance best left forgotten.

Two weeks ago Washington only trailed at Philadelphia 14-13 into the fourth quarter before fading to a 28-13 defeat. Three weeks ago the Redskins actually led at NFC East-leading Dallas 13-10 in the third quarter before fading to a 31-23 defeat. And four weeks ago they led AFC South-leading Houston 21-20 in the fourth quarter before losing 23-21.

On the season Washington is 3-3 both SU and ATS on the road, and that ATS record would be better if not for those fades against the Eagles and Cowboys.

At 6-7 overall the Redskins actually only trail Minnesota by a half-game in the battle for the second NFC wild-card slot.

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

Jacksonville isn't an easy case to make at the moment, either, with eight losses in its last nine games, including a dismal 30-9 decision at Tennessee last Thursday. The Jaguars tried to keep it close but just couldn't stop Titans running back Derrick Henry or getting anything going offensively, in a performance also better left forgotten.

Jacksonville had a chance to take a lead in the second quarter against Tennessee but got stuffed on a fourth down from the Titans' 1-yard line. The Jags defense then immediately gave up a 99-yard Henry scoring run, and the team never recovered.

Two weeks ago the Jacksonville defense showed up in a 6-0 shutout of Indianapolis. In fact, prior to last week the Jaguars had out-rushed four foes in a row.

Realistically, though, at 4-9 overall Jacksonville is just looking to create some momentum to carry over into next season.

Smart betting pick

Washington is banged-up and will start a fourth-string quarterback this week. Jacksonville, meanwhile, is starting a backup quarterback who's produced one touchdown drive over the last two games, and that came in garbage time last week.

Plus, both these teams are just way too unpredictable, well off the pace on the Super Bowl 53 odds at sportsbooks, and unworthy of a betting recommendation at the moment. Smart money probably focuses on the total.

NFL betting trends

The Jaguars are 3-16 ATS in their last 19 games at home after covering in their most recent home game.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Jaguars' last 18 games in the early afternoon.

The total has gone under in six of the Redskins' last eight games on the road.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.