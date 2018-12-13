Simms & Lefkoe: Is JuJu a Better WR Than Antonio Brown?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 13, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 14 film notebook pod.

On the latest episode of the show, Chris and Adam go through Simms' film notebook from the previous gameweek's action.

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

﻿Watch the show on YouTube here.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Mark Davis Admits Raiders Regret Amari Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mark Davis Admits Raiders Regret Amari Trade

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How Not to Fall into the Kirk Cousins Trap

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Not to Fall into the Kirk Cousins Trap

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 NFL Draft to Be Held in Las Vegas

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020 NFL Draft to Be Held in Las Vegas

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Reid Has Waited His Entire Career for the 2018 Chiefs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reid Has Waited His Entire Career for the 2018 Chiefs

    Adam Teicher
    via ESPN.com