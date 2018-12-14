Fantasy Football Week 15: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

It's that all-important time in the NFL season. No, we're not talking about the playoff push. We're talking about the fantasy football playoffs—naturally.

If you've made it this far, pat yourself on the back. Don't get too comfortable, though, because now it's win-or-go-home time.

No matter how poorly your top picks have performed of late (thanks for only running Todd Gurley 11 times, Sean McVay!), you're going to stick by them in the postseason. The tough decisions are going to come down to your borderline starters and mid-level flex options.

We're here to help by examining some fringe starters with tough matchups. We'll determine who to start and who to sit according to factors such as opponent, performance to date and player health. Our choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.