UFC 233 PPV Featuring Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler in Anaheim Postponed

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

FILE - In this July 11, 2015, file photo, Robbie Lawler celebrates after defeating Rory MacDonald in their welterweight title fight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 189 in Las Vegas. Lawler believes he can avoid the upset bug that hit the majority of the UFC's champions during a tumultuous 2015. The welterweight king expects violence and victory Saturday when he takes on Carlos Condit at UFC 195 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher/Associated Press

The UFC announced Wednesday that the UFC 233 event scheduled for Jan. 26, 2019 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, has been postponed.

The UFC noted that the fights originally planned for UFC 233 will be moved to other upcoming cards.

A welterweight bout between Ben Askren and Robbie Lawler was the top bout slated for UFC 233.

Other notable fights included Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo and James Vick vs. Paul Felder.

A flyweight championship match between Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw was the initial headliner, but the UFC moved that bout to UFC on ESPN+ 1 on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite the postponement of UFC 233, the Feb. 10 event in Melbourne, Australia, headlined by Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum, will still be called UFC 234.

While UFC 233 is no more, Bellator 214 will take place Jan. 26 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

That show is scheduled to be main-evented by a heavyweight clash between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. It will also feature the professional MMA debut of Jake Hager, aka former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger.

