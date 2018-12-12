NFL Executive Todd Jones Calls League's Investigative Power 'Limited'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2018

An NFL logo is shown at Ford Field during a football game between the Detroit Lions and against the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

NFL chief disciplinary officer B. Todd Jones said Wednesday the league's ability to obtain details about alleged off-field misconduct by its players is "limited." 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided comments from Jones about the NFL's investigative power.

"There is information we can't get when we need it," he said. "But when we get it, we act on it."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Wentz (Back) May Sit Out Rest of the Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wentz (Back) May Sit Out Rest of the Year

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Does Brady Still Have the TB12 Magic?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Does Brady Still Have the TB12 Magic?

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL International Games for 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL International Games for 2019

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Jackson to Start Week 15 Over Flacco

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jackson to Start Week 15 Over Flacco

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report