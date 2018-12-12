Rams, Raiders, Jaguars Among 5 NFL Teams to Play Home Game Outside of US in 2019

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The NFL announced Wednesday that five international games will be played during the 2019 regular season.

According to NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora, four games will be played in London and one will be held in Mexico.

While exact details regarding the matchups will be released during the spring, it was announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be home teams in the international games.

Three games were held in London this season with the Seattle Seahawks beating the Raiders 27-3, the Chargers beating the Tennessee Titans 20-19 and the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Jaguars 24-18.

The Jags, Raiders and Chargers were all home teams in London, and that appears to be the case once again in 2019.

Jacksonville has hosted one home game in London each year since 2013.

Oakland could be the home team in either London or Mexico City, as the Raiders hosted home games in Mexico City in both 2016 and 2017.

The Rams were set to host the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City this season, but due to poor field conditions, the game was moved to L.A.

Since the Mexico City game didn't work out this year, it is possible the Rams will give it another try in 2019.

The four London games in 2019 will match the previously season high of four set in 2017.

The NFL previously announced that two of the London games will be held at Wembley Stadium, while the other two will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is set to open next year.