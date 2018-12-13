Fantasy Football Week 15 Workload Watch

0 of 8

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Picking up handcuffs before the fantasy playoffs is always a wise strategy, but what do you do when the handcuffs get hurt? Can you trust third-string running backs when your season is on the line? More than one backfield will provide an answer to that question in Week 15.

Spencer Ware took over the Kansas City Chiefs backfield in Week 13, but Damien Williams has played a prominent role, especially last week. Ware comes into Week 15 battling multiple injuries and is listed as doubtful, which means Williams should be the top back for the Chiefs in a massive game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Speaking of the Chargers, they may have no other choice but to start rookie running back Justin Jackson in Kansas City on Thursday night. Melvin Gordon is questionable with a knee injury, and Austin Ekeler has been ruled out because of a concussion and a stinger. If Jackson leads the way, he'll be in lots of fantasy lineups.

Of course, you don't have to reach that deep on every team. Zach Zenner had the best performance of any Detroit Lions running back in Week 14. However, that's far from an ideal situation, and he should be part of an ugly committee.

To learn more about what's going on in the backfields of the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans, check out the Week 15 B.S. Meter. The Workload Watch covers eight other running back situations that have the most fantasy implications.

