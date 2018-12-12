Sylvester Stallone Open to Deontay Wilder as 'Clubber Lang' in a 'Creed 3'

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone has said he'd be open to giving WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder the chance to play the son of Clubber Lang if there is a Creed 3 movie.

Wilder told TMZ recently he would be open to venturing into acting and playing the part. When asked about the prospect, Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa and was part of the writing team for the Creed 2 movie released last month, told TMZ the current heavyweight star would be free to audition.

"The answer is yes...come one, come all," said the 72-year-old when quizzed on helping Wilder get into the acting business. Stallone also joked that Wilder, who stands 6'7", is "not tall enough" for the part.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

When asked about the prospect of being involved in an upcoming film, Wilder told TMZ "that's what I'm all about; my passion is acting."

Clubber Lang was a character played by Mr. T, who went up against Stallone's character in Rocky 3.



The Creed films are a spinoff from the iconic Rocky films, focusing on the Adonis Creed, who is played by Michael B. Jordan. Retired super middleweight legend Andre Ward has a part in the recent Creed 2 as one of Adonis' opponents, while former world champion Tony Bellew was an actor in the first film.

Wilder may have to wait before he turns to acting, though, as the 33-year-old has business in the ring to take care of. The WBC recently sanctioned a rematch between the Alabama native and Tyson Fury following their thrilling fight on Dec. 1 that ended in a draw.

If there is to be a third Creed film, it's unlikely Stallone will be involved in it. Per Amani Hughes of the Daily Express, in November he posted a message on social media saying he wouldn't be playing Rocky in any follow-up.