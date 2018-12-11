Curry 6 Fox Theater Colorway Announced by Under Armour

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Under Armour is honoring the city of Oakland with the latest iteration of Stephen Curry's basketball shoes.

Per an official announcement from Under Armour on Tuesday, the Curry 6 Fox Theater is a look back at Oakland's present and forward into its future:

"A symbol of past, present and future. Stephen Curry represents all these things in the city and shares them with a landmark unlike any other - the Fox Theater in downtown Oakland. The Fox Theater represents where The Town has been, and where it's going.

"The Oakland marquee adorning the theater has always been its calling card, especially at night – bright neons catch the eye no matter where you are downtown. The Curry 6 Fox Theater colorway recreates this magic with neon colors throughout the outsole, midsole and lacing system, all framed against a black upper."

Here is a look at what fans and collectors can expect when the shoe drops Jan. 4:

Source: Bleacher Report

Per the venue's official website, the Fox Theater was built in 1928 and reopened in 2009 after undergoing a $75 million renovation as a prime destination for music, film, art, education and food.

Curry has established himself as an icon in Oakland, so honoring one of the city's signature venues is a logical step. The 30-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, leading the franchise to three championships and winning two MVP awards of his own.