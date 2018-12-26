Mayweather vs. Nasukawa Purse: Known Prize-Money Payouts and Best Odds

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa will face off in a three-round exhibition in Saitama, Japan on Monday.

Dan Rafael of ESPN provided further details:

"The fight will take place at a contract weight of 147 pounds, the welterweight division limit, with boxing-standard three-minute rounds. The fighters will wear 8-ounce Rizin-brand boxing gloves. Because the fight is an exhibition, whatever happens will not count on either fighter's official record. No judges will be employed, so if it goes the distance no scores will be rendered."

Per Tokyo-Sports (h/t TalkSport), Mayweather will pull in $88 million for the bout. Approximately $62 million will come from Rizin Fighting Federation, with the other $26 million expected to made from broadcast deals and pay-per-view sales.

On November 5, OddsShark listed Mayweather as a -260 favorite, while Nasukawa is a +200 underdog.

The lead-in to this fight isn't nearly as contentious as the one prior to the former boxer beating Conor McGregor in August 2017, but the background is still noteworthy.

Rizin Fighting Federation, who Mayweather signed with, announced a fight between the undefeated boxer and Nasukawa, per Ariel Helwani of ESPN:

However, the 41-year-old announced the fight was off in a November 7 statement, per TMZ. Of note, he wrote the following:

"What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of 'One Entertainment' was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a 'Special Bout' purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide."

Mayweather also wrote that he was surprised to find out at the press conference that this would be a nine-minute exhibition in a stadium.

On November 15, however, he told TMZ that the fight was back on:

"Rules? It's gonna be a little boxing exhibition. No kicking. I'm moving around with the guy for nine minutes, and of course it's gonna be the highest paid exhibition ever.

"It's a no-brainer. Just because I'm retired from boxing, I still make appearances worldwide and make a ton of money."

Mayweather went 50-0 with 27 knockouts during a professional career capped by a 10-round TKO of Conor McGregor in Paradise, Nevada, on August 26, 2017.

The 20-year-old Nasukawa is 27-0 for his professional kickboxing career. The Rise Kickboxing featherweight world champion and southpaw went 105-5-1 during his amateur tenure.