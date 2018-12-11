Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Harry How/Getty Images

Playing against a Super Bowl hangover the Philadelphia Eagles are just 3-9 against the spread over their last 12 games. The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, playing against some inflated spreads, are just 2-7-1 ATS their last 10 times out. Who's the smart bet for Sunday night's big game at the Coliseum in Los Angeles?

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as 8.5-point favorites; the total was 52 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.7-21.3 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The defending Super Bowl champs, in near-desperation mode, won two games in a row into last week but look to rebound this week from a tough 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas. The Eagles fell down to the Cowboys 9-0, tied the game at 9-9, fell down 16-9 but tied it at 16-16, fell down again 23-16 with three minutes to go but drove 75 yards to a touchdown to force OT. Unfortunately Philadelphia then lost when Dallas drove the opening possession of extra time to a touchdown.

On the day the Eagles got beat along most of the stat sheet but won the turnover battle 3-1, creating a plus-10 point differential. They also got robbed of a fumble recovery on the opening kickoff that could have sent the game in another direction.

Two weeks ago Philadelphia beat Washington 28-23 and just before that it beat the Giants 25-22. At 6-7 overall the Eagles trail Minnesota by just a half-game in the battle for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams are also trying to rebound this week after taking a 15-6 loss at Chicago last week. Los Angeles actually turned an early takeaway into a 3-0 lead and played the Bears to a 6-6 tie into halftime. But Jared Goff got sacked for a safety early in the third quarter and the Rams came up with nothing offensively from there, on a cold night against a hot Chicago defense.

On the evening Los Angeles got beat along most of the stat sheet, but what really hurt was four Goff interceptions, one of which led to a Bears field goal and two of which cost the Rams chances at points of their own.

Prior to last week Los Angeles had won three games in a row, including decisions over Seattle and Kansas City. At 11-2 overall the Rams are tied with New Orleans for the top spot in the NFC playoff standings, although the Saints own the head-to-head tie-breaker.

Smart betting pick

Philadelphia beat Los Angeles last season 43-35 and while the Eagles are not the same team now they were then they're still perfectly capable of keeping this one close. The Rams might still win this one outright but smart money takes Philly and the points.

NFL betting trends

The Eagles are 5-0 SU and ATS in their last five games vs the Rams.

The total has gone over in four of the Rams' last five games at home.

The Rams are 1-4 SU and 0-5 ATS in their last five games at home after consecutive road games.

