Report: Titans Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Directed at Leonard Fournette

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly launched an investigation after Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette alleged a fan at Nissan Stadium directed racial slurs at him during Thursday's game leading to a verbal confrontation caught on video.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported the Titans are working to identify the fan involved in the exchange with Fournette and will also interview other people seated in the section about the situation.

