Report: Titans Investigating Alleged Racial Slurs Directed at Leonard Fournette

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 6: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars tosses a ball to a fan before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly launched an investigation after Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette alleged a fan at Nissan Stadium directed racial slurs at him during Thursday's game leading to a verbal confrontation caught on video.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported the Titans are working to identify the fan involved in the exchange with Fournette and will also interview other people seated in the section about the situation.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

