NFL Playoffs 2018-19: Bold Predictions for AFC and NFC Matchups

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

With Week 15 on the horizon, 10 teams can say they're in a good position to qualify for the NFL postseason.

Some change will occur in the standings, especially in the two wild-card races, but with three weeks left in the regular season, the potential playoff matchups are coming into focus.

While much of the playoff hype is centered on the dominant franchises at the top of the conference standings, there are a few teams beneath the first two places that deserve some attention.

Specifically, the No. 5 seeds in each conference require some buzz, as they're building up for what could be extended runs in the postseason.

Playoff Matchup Predictions

AFC

No. 1 Kansas City and No. 2 New England receive byes.

No. 6 Indianapolis at No. 3 Houston

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Pittsburgh

Chargers Use Week 15 Loss To Chiefs As Motivation To Get To AFC Championship

If the Los Angeles Chargers resided in any other division, they'd be assured of at least one home playoff game in either conference, but they're stuck behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West at 10-3.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Chargers have a shot at dethroning the Chiefs atop the AFC West in Week 15, but they won't get the job done at Arrowhead Stadium, which will leave them as the No. 5 seed.

Although the divisional loss will be deflating, it'll also serve as motivation for Anthony Lynn's team to make a deep run in the postseason.

The Chargers will enter the playoffs with some confidence after knocking off Baltimore and Denver, a pair of wins that will eliminate their opponents from the AFC wild-card race and allow Indianapolis to take the No. 6 seed.

In addition to entering the wild-card round on a two-game winning streak, the Chargers will have a healthy Melvin Gordon, who was unable to practice Monday, as was Austin Ekeler, per Rotoworld's Evan Silva.

Once Gordon returns from his MCL sprain, he'll form a formidable backfield duo with rookie Justin Jackson, who displayed some potential in the second half of the Week 13 win over Pittsburgh.

In order to set up a rematch with the Chiefs in the divisional round, the Chargers have to win in Pittsburgh again, and it's something they're capable of doing if they possess a balanced offensive approach and put Ben Roethlisberger under pressure.

The X-factors in the postseason will be Melvin Ingram, Derwin James and Desmond King, as they'll force the Steelers and then the Chiefs into at least two turnovers.

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Ingram leads the Chargers in quarterback hits with 14, James has 12 passes defended and three interceptions and King has nine passes defended to go with his three interceptions.

If the defense sets the offense up with a short field, the Chargers should be able to open up advantages on their postseason opponents.

By knocking off the Steelers again and earning revenge on the Chiefs with a healthy offense, the Chargers will set themselves up for an AFC Championship clash with the New England Patriots.

NFC

No. 1 New Orleans and No. 2 Los Angeles Rams receive first-round byes

No. 6 Minnesota at No. 3 Chicago

No. 5 Seattle at No. 4 Dallas

Seattle Is The Team No One Wants To Play In NFC

The Seattle Seahawks are going to make noise in the postseason.

With an experienced quarterback in Russell Wilson, a successful rushing attack and a fearless defense, the Seahawks have a perfect formula to make a deep run in the NFC.

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Since the Los Angeles Rams clinched the NFC West and the Seahawks distanced themselves from the Minnesota Vikings with a win Monday night, they'll likely end up as the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

Over the next three weeks, the Seahawks will continue to build up their confidence by roughing up San Francisco and Arizona and playing Kansas City tight in Week 16.

Wilson's ability to keep plays alive with his feet will make it tough on opponents to contain him, starting with Dallas in the wild-card round, and with the emergence of Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis, Wilson won't be forced to do everything on his own.

While the development of a rushing attack is a pleasant surprise in Seattle, the most shocking development has come on defense, where a young secondary is turning heads with their play.

Bradley McDouglad, Tre Flowers and Shaquill Griffin all came up with important plays in Week 14 against Minnesota, and the entire defensive unit is driven by a leader in linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Although a handful of Seahawks players haven't experienced postseason play, Wilson and Wagner have, and the confidence they inspire in the rest of the team will be key.

Wilson is one of the few quarterbacks in the league who won't be affected by the environments in Dallas, and then possibly New Orleans.

Wilson is 3-0 in the wild-card round and 31-23 overall on the road in his career, and if the Seahawks get that far, he's 2-0 in the conference championship round.

Seattle is going to face difficult tests from Dallas' defense and New Orleans' offense, but it's proven over the last few weeks it isn't afraid to back down from a challenge and it has the weapons capable of earning a few postseason upsets.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.