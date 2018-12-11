MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on J.T. Realmuto, Scooter Gennett, More

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

With the winter meetings in full swing, the MLB rumor mill has caught fire.

More and more teams are showing a preference for either the low acquisition cost of a one-year rental or the salary-friendly control of an arbitration-eligible player in his prime to spending big on a veteran free agent.

As a result, the trade market has already been ripe with activity.

Ahead is a quick look at some of the latest notable rumors.

Marlins, Mets, Yankees Discussing a Three-Team J.T. Realmuto Deal

As rumors continue to swirl around Miami Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, a potential three-team trade has surfaced.

Even if Syndergaard is not involved, a deal where the Mets get J.T. Realmuto, the Yankees get someone like Zack Wheeler and the Marlins get prospects from both sides could make sense for everyone involved.

It does sound like the Marlins are increasingly motivated to get a deal done.

Whether that winds up being a three-team trade remains to be seen, but don't be surprised if something gets done before the winter meetings are over.

Nicholas Castellanos Drawing Interest from Dodgers, Braves

The Detroit Tigers should be plenty motivated to trade Nicholas Castellanos this offseason on the heels of a career year and with free agency awaiting next offseason.

While a few teams are showing interest, it sounds like he could be more of a fallback plan.

The 26-year-old hit .298/.354/.500 for a 130 OPS+ with 46 doubles, 23 home runs and 89 RBI. That said, his value is limited by his defensive shortcomings (-19 DRS, -12.3 UZR/150) and the fact that he's a one-year rental.

Reds Shopping Scooter Gennett?

It sounds like the Cincinnati Reds will at least consider selling high on Scooter Gennett.

"The Reds, sources say, would like to move him," wrote Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. "A trade of Gennett would open second base for top prospect Nick Senzel and also create other possibilities, such as the signing of free agent Josh Harrison, a Cincinnati native who can play both infield and outfield."

The 28-year-old has posted a 124 OPS+ while averaging 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 94 RBI in his two seasons with the Reds, and he was a 4.2 WAR player in 2018.

With free agency looming after the 2019 season and Senzel knocking on the door, it makes sense that they would at least be gauging market interest.

Indians Still Open to Packaging a Big Contract and a Pitcher

The potential availability of Cleveland Indians starters Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer is no secret, and it's been speculated that they might try to use one of those arms to offload a big contract in a packaged deal.

According to Rosenthal, that's something the team is considering:

"A rival executive in contact with the Indians says the team is open to both straight trades of Corey Kluber or Trevor Bauer as well as those in which they would attach the contract of a highly paid position player to one of the pitchers."

Jason Kipnis and Edwin Encarnacion are the two obvious salary dumps, with their contract situations as follows:

Kipnis: 2019 ($14.667M), 2020 ($16.5M club option w/$2.5M buyout)

2019 ($14.667M), 2020 ($16.5M club option w/$2.5M buyout) Encarnacion: 2019 ($21.667M), 2020 ($20M club option w/$5M buyout)

Nothing appears to be imminent as the Indians continue to weigh their options.

Robbie Ray Not Available?

Rumors will continue to swirl around the Arizona Diamondbacks following the trade of star Paul Goldschmidt, and left-hander Robbie Ray is one potentially attractive trade chip.

That said, the 27-year-old might be staying put.

With team control through the 2020 season and coming off an injury-plagued season, it makes sense that the D-backs would want to hold onto him in hopes he can return to his 2017 form and raise his trade value.

During his breakout 2017 campaign, Ray went 15-5 with 2.89 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 218 strikeouts in 162 innings to finish seventh in NL Cy Young voting.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.