Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

If your fantasy playoffs began in Week 14, you may not have gotten off to the start you wanted. Strong defensive play rendered fantasy mainstays like Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Cam Newton and Adam Thielen below-average.

If you're still alive in the postseason or are just getting started, picking the right stars in Week 15 will be critical.

With this in mind, we're going to take a look at the top options at each position. We'll rank them based on our expectations and PPR scoring. We'll also take a look at some of the biggest fantasy questions heading into Week 15.

Quarterback

1. Drew Brees at Carolina Panthers

2. Philip Rivers at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Patrick Mahomes vs. Los Angeles Chargers

4. Tom Brady at Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Russell Wilson at San Francisco 49ers

6. Deshaun Watson at New York Jets

7. Lamar Jackson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Derek Carr at Cincinnati Bengals

9. Baker Mayfield at Denver Broncos

10. Dak Prescott at Indianapolis Colts

How Injured is Ben Roethlisberger?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed most of the second half of last week's game against the Oakland Raiders. His injury was described as a rib injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin hinted that he may have been able to return sooner than he did.

"Probably could have come in a series or two sooner," Tomlin said, per NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala. "But we were in the rhythm and flow of the game."

So, one of two things likely happened here. Tomlin thought his team was good enough to win without Roethlisberger and left him on the sideline to avoid any further injury, or the injury was actually fairly significant and Roethlisberger wasn't willing to play through it until his team was behind and facing defeat.

If Roethlisberger is less than 100 percent against the New England Patriots, that will impact not only his managers, but those who have Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Vance McDonald on their rosters.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas at Carolina Panthers

2. Keenan Allen at Kansas City Chiefs

3. DeAndre Hopkins at New York Jets

4. Antonio Brown vs. New England Patriots

5. Julio Jones vs. Arizona Cardinals

6. Adam Thielen vs. Miami Dolphins

7. Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Tennessee Titans

8. Amari Cooper at Indianapolis Colts

9. Brandin Cooks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

10. Tyreek Hill vs. Los Angeles Chargers

How Injured is Tyreek Hill?

Roethlisberger's injury isn't the only one that may affect top-tier fantasy receivers in Week 15. Tyreek Hill managers have to be concerned with Hill's foot injury, especially with Kansas City facing the Los Angeles Chargers on a short week.

As of now, the injury doesn't appear significant.

However, if Hill's speed and his ability to chase and track the ball in space are compromised, Hill isn't going to be as much of a factor. This could lead to increased production for guys like Travis Kelce and Chris Conley.

If Hill is at or close to 100 percent, though, we have to view him as a top-10 wideout.

Running Backs

1. Melvin Gordon at Kansas City Chiefs

2. Christian McCaffrey vs. New Orleans Saints

3. Todd Gurley vs. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Joe Mixon vs. Oakland Raiders

5. David Johnson at Atlanta Falcons

6. Ezekiel Elliott at Indianapolis Colts

7. Phillip Lindsay vs. Cleveland Browns

8. Saquon Barkley vs. Tennessee Titans

9. Alvin Kamara at Carolina Panthers

10. Gus Edwards vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Los Angeles Chargers

2. Rob Gronkowski at Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Zach Ertz at Los Angeles Rams

4. David Njoku at Denver Broncos

5. Ian Thomas vs. New Orleans Saints

6. Jared Cook at Cincinnati Bengals

7. George Kittle vs. Seattle Seahawks

8. Eric Ebron vs. Dallas Cowboys

9. Benjamin Watson at Carolina Panthers

10. Gerald Everett vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Have the Broncos Learned How to Stop Tight Ends?

For one half against the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos seemingly forgot that tight end George Kittle was even on the field.

Kittle absolutely feasted on Denver, but he isn't the first tight end to have a strong game against the Broncos. Though his numbers certainly weren't close to Kittle's, Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah had a solid five catches and 33 yards. That was playing with backup quarterback Jeff Driskel.

This week, the Broncos will be matched up against David Njoku and rookie phenom Baker Mayfield—a bit of a step up from Uzomah and Driskel.

Denver was able to shut down Kittle in the second half last week, but if that tight-end window doesn't remain shut on Saturday night against the Browns, Njoku will be in position to be one of the top tight ends of the week.

Kicker

1. Wil Lutz at Carolina Panthers

2. Stephen Gostkowski at Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Ka'imi Fairburn at New York Jets

4. Harrison Butker vs. Los Angeles Chargers

5. Greg Zuerlein vs. Philadelphia Eagles

6. Justin Tucker vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Michael Badgley at Kansas City Chiefs

8. Brett Maher at Indianapolis Colts

9. Cody Parkey vs. Green Bay Packers

10. Sebastian Janikowski at San Francisco 49ers

Defense/Special Teams

1. Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

2. Houston Texans at New York Jets

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

6. New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

7. Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

8. Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

9. Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns