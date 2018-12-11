Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Harry How/Getty Images

If season-long fantasy football is still on your mind in Week 15, you've earned a congratulations. Either you've navigated the opening stretch of the playoffs, or the postseason is about to begin.

But that means one thing: It's winning time.

Your margin for error is razor thin—ours, too. It's imperative to set the best possible lineup, and deciding between two FLEX-eligible players suddenly becomes a stressful fantasy-related task.

That's why we're here. This ranking of running backs, wide receivers and tight ends is based on points-per-reception scoring.

Top 50 FLEX Players—Week 15

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. NO)

2. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (vs. PHI)

3. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at CAR)

4. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at KC)

5. David Johnson, RB, ARI (at ATL)

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. TEN)

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at IND)

8. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. MIA)

9. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at IND)

10. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. OAK)

11. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC (at KC)

12. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at CAR)

13. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (at NYJ)

14. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LAC)

15. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. ARI)

16. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (vs. CLE)

17. Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (vs. GB)

18. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT (vs. NE)

19. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR (vs. PHI)

20. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (at LAR)

21. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. LAC)

22. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. NE)

23. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG (vs. TEN)

24. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. OAK)

25. Julian Edelman, WR, NE (at PIT)

26. Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at DEN)

27. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. TB)

28. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (vs. WAS)

29. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (vs. MIA)

30. Josh Gordon, WR, NE (at PIT)

31. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. PHI)

32. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at SF)

33. D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (vs. NO)

34. Sony Michel, RB, NE (at PIT)

35. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at SF)

36. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at DEN)

37. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. MIA)

38. Ian Thomas, TE, CAR (vs. NO)

39. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. BAL)

40. Doug Martin, RB, OAK (at CIN)

41. Spencer Ware, RB, KC (vs. LAC)

42. Lamar Miller, RB, HOU (at NYJ)

43. Ron Gronkowski, TE, NE (at PIT)

44. Mark Ingram, RB, NO (at CAR)

45. Jared Cook, TE, OAK (at CIN)

46. Corey Davis, WR, TEN (at NYG)

47. James White, RB, NE (at PIT)

48. Cameron Brate, TE, TB (vs. BAL)

49. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at CHI)

50. Eric Ebron, TE, IND (vs. DAL)

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Though the Miami Dolphins have a newfound jolt of motivation following the miracle win over the New England Patriots, a tremendously mediocre defense is still tremendously mediocre.

Adam Thielen and the Vikings should take full advantage.

During the last four weeks, opposing No. 1 receivers—Davante Adams, T.Y. Hilton, Zay Jones and Josh Gordon—have combined for 20 catches, 345 yards and four touchdowns. Julian Edelman also posted nine receptions for 86 yards and a score.

To recap: There are points to be had when the Dolphins head to Minnesota. Thielen has racked up plenty of those in 2018, hitting double-digit PPR points in every game. Monday, he grabbed five passes for 70 yards even in a horrid day against the Seattle Seahawks.

Thielen should bounce back from his underwhelming showing in Seattle and have a typical WR1 day.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

If he's active, play him.

That's the "too long; didn't read" version of Melvin Gordon's outlook when the Chargers travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs for a pivotal Week 15 matchup Thursday night.

Gordon has been nearing a return anyway, but Los Angeles will likely be without his replacement, Austin Ekeler.

Should Ekeler be unavailable, attention will quickly turn to Gordon and rookie Justin Jackson. According to Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register, though, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said if Gordon is healthy, he's expected to play.

The 25-year-old's practice participation is crucial to monitor leading up to Thursday's showdown in Kansas City.

Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After a right foot injury sent Greg Olsen to injured reserve, Ian Thomas has capitalized on the opportunity despite Carolina's struggles.

In Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the rookie replaced the veteran mid-game and secured five passes for 46 yards. Then in Week 14 opposite the Cleveland Browns, Thomas collected nine receptions for 77 yards.

Earlier in 2018, Thomas had a forgettable stint when Olsen was sidelined. So, there's reason to be skeptical about his outburst.

As long as Carolina's slide continues, though, the offense will be forced to pass late in games. And with the New Orleans Saints coming to town Monday night, a high-scoring clash is possible.

Playing Thomas doesn't come without risk, but the upside is clear.

