Liverpool-Napoli, Chargers-Chiefs and More to Watch This Week

Must-Watch: UEFA Champions League Group-Stage Finale

It all comes down to this.

Four spots in the round of 16 are still unclaimed and will be decided Tuesday and Wednesday. What's in store on Matchday 6? Watch every UEFA Champions League moment on B/R Live to find out.

On Tuesday, Liverpool fights for its title hopes against a Napoli side that already got the better of the Reds this season.

If Liverpool wins 1-0 or by two goals, it clinches a spot in the knockout stage. A win by any other score and it'll need to hope Paris Saint-Germain fails to win at Red Star Belgrade. Napoli only needs a draw to see its way through. Another performance from Mohamed Salah like the one he had over the weekend would certainly help the English side's cause. Watch Liverpool vs. Napoli at 3 p.m. ET on B/R Live.

Other notable matchups include a crucial one for Tottenham Hotspur at Barcelona (Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET), which will be called by Stu Holden and Steve Nash in Barcelona; Spurs need to equal or better Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven (watch here). Also catch Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow (Wednesday at 12:55 p.m.), Young Boys vs. Juventus (watch here) and Valencia vs. Manchester United (Wednesday at 3 p.m.).

You can watch two matches for free on B/R Live as Club Brugge takes on Atletico Madrid (Tuesday at 3 p.m.) and Ajax squares off against Bayern Munich (Wednesday at 3 p.m.) to determine the top of Group E.

Here are the full standings.

Here is the full slate of matches.

Watch this: Seahawks-Vikings, Chargers-Chiefs

On Monday, the 6-5-1 Minnesota Vikings and 7-5 Seattle Seahawks face off in an NFC showdown between two teams leading the wild-card race. The Seahawks are three-point favorites, per OddsShark. Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

On Thursday, it's a big one with the 10-3 Los Angeles Chargers taking on an AFC West foe in the 11-2 Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes continues to blur the line between quarterback and magician. Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox, NFL Network or Amazon Prime.

Here are the full standings.

3 More Things to Watch This Week

1. On Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, HBO will debut Momentum Generation, a sports documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes look at how surfing legend Kelly Slater and his friends redefined the sport and changed the culture of surfing. Rivalry, competition, friendship, conflict, tragedy and redemption are all explored in this film, which counts Robert Redford among its executive producers.

2. You can catch every NBA League Pass game on B/R Live, including the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Dubs know how to fill up a stat sheet.

Here's how to watch on B/R Live and here's the full NBA schedule.

3. The Europa League still has 16 spots to fill in the round of 32. Here are just some of Thursday's biggest fixtures on B/R Live (all start times ET). For the full slate of matches, go here.

12:55 p.m.

Vidi vs. Chelsea | Watch

Lazio vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | Watch

3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. Milan | Watch

Celtic vs. RB Salzburg | Watch

Arsenal vs. Qarabag | Watch

Quick Catch-Up

1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four straight games, and it has a lot to do with the play of Amari Cooper. Acquired from the Oakland Raiders in October, the wide receiver has six touchdowns in five games. Three of those came on Sunday night, including a walk-off TD in overtime.

2. Do you believe in miracles? The New England Patriots were one stop away from their 10th straight AFC East title, but the Miami Dolphins went deep into their playbook to at least delay the celebration for another week.

3. Atlanta United defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 in front of a league-record 73,019 fans on Saturday night to win the MLS Cup in just their second season. Josef Martinez opened the scoring with his 35th goal of the campaign and became the first player to win MLS MVP, MLS Cup MVP and All-Star Game MVP all in the same season.

4. Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. He's thrown for over 4,000 yards, 40 touchdowns and leads the top offense in the country as the Sooners prepare for their College Football Playoff matchup against Alabama.

With all that said, football might not even be Murray's best sport. The top college football player in all the land was selected ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics and is slated to receive a $4.6 million signing bonus if he chooses to play baseball at the end of his college football career.