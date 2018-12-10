Liverpool-Napoli, Chargers-Chiefs and More to Watch This Week

Liverpool-Napoli, Chargers-Chiefs and More to Watch This WeekDecember 10, 2018
Must-Watch: UEFA Champions League Group-Stage Finale
It all comes down to this.
Four spots in the round of 16 are still unclaimed and will be decided Tuesday and Wednesday. What's in store on Matchday 6? Watch every UEFA Champions League moment on B/R Live to find out.
On Tuesday, Liverpool fights for its title hopes against a Napoli side that already got the better of the Reds this season.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Liverpool needs a win. Napoli can't afford to lose. Can Gli Azzurri repeat what happened on Matchday Two? Watch the UEFA Champions League on #BRLive: https://t.co/L9inkxu8EY https://t.co/hocBrGBxxp
If Liverpool wins 1-0 or by two goals, it clinches a spot in the knockout stage. A win by any other score and it'll need to hope Paris Saint-Germain fails to win at Red Star Belgrade. Napoli only needs a draw to see its way through. Another performance from Mohamed Salah like the one he had over the weekend would certainly help the English side's cause. Watch Liverpool vs. Napoli at 3 p.m. ET on B/R Live.
NBC Sports Soccer @NBCSportsSoccer
VIDEO, RECAP - 🎩A hat trick from magic Mohamed Salah sends Liverpool top of the table as #LFC cruise to victory at Bournemouth | #AFCB #BOULIV https://t.co/EyEIV6yRp2
Other notable matchups include a crucial one for Tottenham Hotspur at Barcelona (Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET), which will be called by Stu Holden and Steve Nash in Barcelona; Spurs need to equal or better Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven (watch here). Also catch Real Madrid vs. CSKA Moscow (Wednesday at 12:55 p.m.), Young Boys vs. Juventus (watch here) and Valencia vs. Manchester United (Wednesday at 3 p.m.).
You can watch two matches for free on B/R Live as Club Brugge takes on Atletico Madrid (Tuesday at 3 p.m.) and Ajax squares off against Bayern Munich (Wednesday at 3 p.m.) to determine the top of Group E.
Here is the full slate of matches.
Watch this: Seahawks-Vikings, Chargers-Chiefs
On Monday, the 6-5-1 Minnesota Vikings and 7-5 Seattle Seahawks face off in an NFC showdown between two teams leading the wild-card race. The Seahawks are three-point favorites, per OddsShark. Watch at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
On Thursday, it's a big one with the 10-3 Los Angeles Chargers taking on an AFC West foe in the 11-2 Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes continues to blur the line between quarterback and magician. Watch at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox, NFL Network or Amazon Prime.
3 More Things to Watch This Week
1. On Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, HBO will debut Momentum Generation, a sports documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes look at how surfing legend Kelly Slater and his friends redefined the sport and changed the culture of surfing. Rivalry, competition, friendship, conflict, tragedy and redemption are all explored in this film, which counts Robert Redford among its executive producers.
HBO @HBO
"We dove pretty deep on a lot of interviews. I know I went places I didn't think I was going to go." @kellyslater talks about the process of filming #MomentumGenerationHBO, premiering Tuesday, December 11 at 10 pm. https://t.co/BTJNN89kNZ
2. You can catch every NBA League Pass game on B/R Live, including the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Dubs know how to fill up a stat sheet.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Final 📊 Klay: 20p/6a/5r/4s/2b Steph: 20p/8a/4r Andre: 15p/8r/2a Jonas: 12p/5r Kevin: 11p/8r/6a Alfonzo: 9p/3r Kevon: 8p/7r/4a Shaun: 6p/3a/2b Jordan: 4p/3r https://t.co/pjdgsKQV9H
Here's how to watch on B/R Live and here's the full NBA schedule.
3. The Europa League still has 16 spots to fill in the round of 32. Here are just some of Thursday's biggest fixtures on B/R Live (all start times ET). For the full slate of matches, go here.
12:55 p.m.
Vidi vs. Chelsea | Watch
Lazio vs. Eintracht Frankfurt | Watch
3 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Milan | Watch
Celtic vs. RB Salzburg | Watch
Arsenal vs. Qarabag | Watch
Quick Catch-Up
1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four straight games, and it has a lot to do with the play of Amari Cooper. Acquired from the Oakland Raiders in October, the wide receiver has six touchdowns in five games. Three of those came on Sunday night, including a walk-off TD in overtime.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
MIAMI MIRACLE 😱 Kenyan Drake scores on desperation play to beat Patriots (via @thecheckdown) https://t.co/ykyZjnInEo
2. Do you believe in miracles? The New England Patriots were one stop away from their 10th straight AFC East title, but the Miami Dolphins went deep into their playbook to at least delay the celebration for another week.
3. Atlanta United defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 in front of a league-record 73,019 fans on Saturday night to win the MLS Cup in just their second season. Josef Martinez opened the scoring with his 35th goal of the campaign and became the first player to win MLS MVP, MLS Cup MVP and All-Star Game MVP all in the same season.
4. Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. He's thrown for over 4,000 yards, 40 touchdowns and leads the top offense in the country as the Sooners prepare for their College Football Playoff matchup against Alabama.
With all that said, football might not even be Murray's best sport. The top college football player in all the land was selected ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics and is slated to receive a $4.6 million signing bonus if he chooses to play baseball at the end of his college football career.
