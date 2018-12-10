NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Week 15 Wild-Card Odds and Super Bowl Standings

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The AFC and NFC wild-card races are messy to say the least.

The only sure thing about the fights for the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds in the AFC and NFC is the Los Angeles Chargers earning the first of the two AFC berths.

After that, no one is quite sure what the next twist will be, as four teams are tied at 7-6 in the AFC and a trio of franchises under .500 still have a chance in the NFC.

Because of where they currently stand, the Chargers and Seattle Seahawks hold the best postseason odds of the wild-card contenders, and given the way each team has played recently, their respective Super Bowl odds have improved, per OddsShark.

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (11-2)

2. New England (9-4)

3. Houston (9-4)

4. Pittsburgh (7-5-1)

Wild-Card Race

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-3)

6. Baltimore (7-6)

7. Indianapolis (7-6)

8. Miami (7-6)

9. Tennessee (7-6)

10. Denver (6-7)

11. Cleveland (5-7-1)

12. Cincinnati (5-8)

13. Buffalo (4-9)

14. Jacksonville (4-9)

15. New York Jets (4-9)

Officially Eliminated

16. Oakland (3-10)

NFC

Division Leaders

1. New Orleans (11-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2)

3. Chicago (9-4)

4. Dallas (8-5)

Wild-Card Race

5. Seattle (7-5)

6. Minnesota (6-5-1)

7. Carolina (6-7)

8. Philadelphia (6-7)

9. Washington (6-7)

10. Green Bay (5-7-1)

11. Tampa Bay (5-8)

12. New York Giants (5-8)

13. Detroit (5-8)

14. Atlanta (4-9)

Officially Eliminated

15. Arizona (3-10)

16. San Francisco (3-10)

AFC Wild-Card Race Will Be More Competitive Than NFC

The AFC wild-card race is going to be much more fun to watch than the one in the NFC down the stretch due to the quality of teams fighting for one spot.

After Week 14, four teams are tied at 7-6, with the Baltimore Ravens currently in possession of the No. 6 seed.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The group wasn't supposed to be this large going into the final three weeks of the season, but those plans changed when Indianapolis beat Houston and Miami knocked off New England with a Kenyan Drake touchdown at the buzzer.

Baltimore leads the wild-card race based off a better conference record than the Colts and a superior record in common games with the Dolphins.

John Harbaugh's Ravens should win two of their last three against Tampa Bay and Cleveland, but a Week 16 road trip to face Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers might doom their playoff chances.

The toughest remaining test for Andrew Luck and the Colts comes in Week 15, when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys, while Miami and Tennessee are on the road.

Frank Reich's team might be in the best position to make the playoffs if the Ravens fall to the Chargers because they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami and can eliminate Tennessee with a Week 17 victory.

Denver is the only other serious wild-card contender in the AFC, but it's at a disadvantage after losing to San Francisco in Week 14.

The Broncos need to win out against Cleveland, Oakland and the Los Angeles Chargers to even be in contention for a playoff spot.

Minnesota's Tie Could Be NFC Wild-Card Difference-Maker

No matter what the Minnesota Vikings do in Seattle Monday night, they'll be in possession of a wild-card spot heading into Week 15.

If they lose to Russell Wilson and the surging Seahawks, the Vikings have a half-game lead over Carolina, Philadelphia and Washington, all of whom are far from deserving of a playoff position given their recent play.

Minnesota's Week 2 tie with Green Bay means all the Vikings have to do is finish with the same amount of wins as the other wild-card contenders and they'll make the playoffs.

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Home games with Miami and Chicago and a road trip to Detroit remain on the schedule after Monday for Mike Zimmer's team, and all three are winnable games, especially in Week 17 if Chicago clinches the No. 3 seed and opts to rest its starters.

The rest of the NFC is a mess, as the Panthers are on a four-game losing streak, the Eagles look nothing like the team that won the Super Bowl a year ago, and the Redskins are on their fourth quarterback of the season.

The Eagles and Panthers could easily fall deeper into a hole in Week 15, when they face the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

If both teams falter, it could leave Washington as Minnesota's lone contender, but not much trust can be put in them after losing four straight.

Green Bay isn't completely out of the wild-card race since it possesses a tie as well, but in order to be considered a serious contender for the No. 6 seed, it has to beat Chicago on the road in Week 15.

