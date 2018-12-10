Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The 14th week of the 2018 NFL season brought its fair share of surprises—and that's putting it mildly. The Pittsburgh Steelers got bumped off by the Oakland Raiders, the Cleveland Browns significantly hurt the playoff hopes of yet another opponent and the Dallas Cowboys out-gained the Philadelphia Eagles by 340 yards and still needed overtime to win.

Oh, and the Chicago Bears held the high-octane Los Angeles Rams to a measly six points.

It's this latest surprise that may have ruined your fantasy week. If you were counting on riding Todd Gurley (28 yards rushing, three receptions) or Jared Goff (180 yards, four interceptions) into the fantasy playoffs, you were sorely disappointed.

While we don't want to completely ignore Week 14—we are trying to track trends, performances and player health, after all—but it's time to focus on the week ahead.

Who do we see being the top scorers in Week 15? That's what we're going to examine here. We'll look at our top skill players—quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers—and make stat projections for each. We'll also take a close look at some top waiver-wire targets for the week.

All rankings are based on PPR formats.

Quarterbacks

1. Drew Brees at Carolina Panthers: 350 yards passing, 3 TDs

2. Philip Rivers at Kansas City Chiefs: 325 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

3. Patrick Mahomes vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 320 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

4. Tom Brady at Pittsburgh Steelers: 310 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

5. Russell Wilson at San Francisco 49ers: 250 yards passing, 40 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

6. Deshaun Watson at New York Jets: 150 yards passing, 100 yards rushing, 1 TD

7. Lamar Jackson vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 175 yards passing, 75 yards rushing, 1 TD

8. Derek Carr at Cincinnati Bengals: 300 yards passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

9. Baker Mayfield at Denver Broncos: 290 yards passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

10. Dak Prescott at Indianapolis Colts: 200 yards passing, 40 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Before getting into running backs, we'd like to note the following: NFL Media's Ian Rapoport has reported that Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon could return in Week 15, but that it's less likely we'll see Steelers running back James Conner. Our rankings will reflect this.

Running Backs

John Cordes/Associated Press

1. Melvin Gordon at Kansas City Chiefs: 110 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Christian McCaffrey vs. New Orleans Saints: 90 yards rushing, 7 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. Todd Gurley vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 140 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Joe Mixon vs. Oakland Raiders: 120 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 45 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. David Johnson at Atlanta Falcons: 110 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Ezekiel Elliott at Indianapolis Colts: 110 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Phillip Lindsay vs. Cleveland Browns: 110 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 35 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. Saquon Barkley vs. Tennessee Titans: 105 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 35 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Alvin Kamara at Carolina Panthers: 70 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 50 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Gus Edwards vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 125 yards rushing, 1 TD

11. Nick Chubb at Denver Broncos: 85 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. Leonard Fournette vs. Washington Redskins: 120 yards rushing, 1 TD

13. Lamar Miller at New York Jets: 95 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 40 yards receiving

14. Tarik Cohen vs. Green Bay Packers: 40 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 60 yards receiving

15. Dalvin Cook vs. Miami Dolphins: 60 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 50 yards receiving

16. Sony Michel at Pittsburgh Steelers: 110 yards rushing, 1 reception, 10 yards receiving

17. Chris Carson at San Francisco 49ers: 90 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving

18. Aaron Jones at Chicago Bears: 80 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 25 yards receiving

19. Doug Martin at Cincinnati Bengals: 75 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving

20. James White at Pittsburgh Steelers: 20 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 55 yards receiving

Before we jump into the receivers and tight end, we'd like to note that we expect Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to start and be close to 100 percent in Week 15. He suffered a rib injury against the Raiders, but returned to finish the game.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas at Carolina Panthers: 8 receptions, 150 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Keenan Allen at Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 140 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. DeAndre Hopkins at New York Jets: 8 receptions, 170 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. Antonio Brown vs. New England Patriots: 8 receptions, 160 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Julio Jones vs. Arizona Cardinals: 7 receptions, 150 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Adam Thielen vs. Miami Dolphins: 7 receptions, 145 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Tennessee Titans: 7 receptions, 140 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. Amari Cooper at Indianapolis Colts: 6 receptions, 150 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Brandin Cooks vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 6 receptions, 140 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Tyreek Hill vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 5 receptions, 130 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. Tyler Boyd vs. Oakland Raiders: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. Josh Gordon at Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 120 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Jarvis Landry at Denver Broncos: 7 receptions, 140 yards receiving

14. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. New England Patriots: 7 receptions, 140 yards receiving

15. Julian Edelman at Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 receptions, 120 yards receiving

16. Mike Evans vs. Baltimore Ravens: 7 receptions, 115 yards receiving

17. D.J. Moore vs. New Orleans Saints: 6 receptions, 115 yards receiving

18. Stefon Diggs vs. Miami Dolphins: 6 receptions, 105 yards receiving

19. Corey Davis at New York Giants: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving

20. Courtland Sutton vs. Cleveland Browns: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving

Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Right Arrow Icon

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 9 receptions, 115 yards receiving, 1 TD

2. Rob Gronkowski at Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 receptions, 125 yards receiving, 1 TD

3. Zach Ertz at Los Angeles Rams: 7 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. David Njoku at Denver Broncos: 7 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Ian Thomas vs. New Orleans Saints: 7 receptions, 105 yards receiving

6. Jared Cook at Cincinnati Bengals: 7 receptions, 100 yards receiving

7. George Kittle vs. Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving

8. Eric Ebron vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving

9. Benjamin Watson at Carolina Panthers: 5 receptions 75 yards receiving

10. Gerald Everett vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 5 receptions, 60 yards receiving

Week 15 Waiver-Wire Targets

RB Kenneth Dixon (owned in eight percent of Yahoo Leagues)



Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon shouldn't be expected to be a team-carrying No. 1. He's going to be a complement to Gus Edwards for the foreseeable future, but since being activated from injured reserve two weeks ago, Dixon has been eager to make his mark.

"It's been a long time coming," Dixon said, via the team's official website.

Dixon has had just eight carries in each of the past two games, but he produced 37 yards and 59 yards with those opportunities. He's also caught a pass in each game and totaled 80 yards with a touchdown in Week 14.

As long as the Ravens are leaning on a run-oriented offense, Dixon should be viewed as a solid FLEX play with upside. Should Joe Flacco be returned to the starting lineup in Week 15, you may want to back off of Dixon, but he has a tremendous matchup in Week 15.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, according to FantasyPros.

WR Robert Foster (owned in one percent of Yahoo leagues)

Robert Foster has become the de facto No. 1 receiver for the Buffalo Bills in recent weeks. He's coming off a terrific seven-catch, 104-yard performance, and he's topped the 90-yard mark in three of the last four weeks.

Naturally, Foster's production depends on how well Josh Allen is performing as a passer in any given game, and that makes for some risk. However, Foster has the speed to take advantage of Allen's strong arm, and he is earning the trust of the rookie quarterback.

Let's not forget that Buffalo dumped both Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes prior to Week 14. Allen isn't going to have a lot of other proven options at this point.

View Foster as a No. 1 receiver in an unsteady offensive situation. This isn't ideal, but it gives him enough upside to be worth a FLEX play.

TE Ian Thomas (owned in six percent of Yahoo leagues)

You'll find Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas in our tight end rankings, and for good reason. He's quickly adapted to his new role as Cam Newton's safety outlet in the wake of Greg Olsen's season-ending injury.

Thomas had five receptions and 46 yards two weeks ago in relief of Olsen. He racked up a whopping nine receptions for 77 yards against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

We can expect Newton to continue leaning on Thomas, especially now that it's clear his shoulder is making some of the routine throws difficult.

"I wish I had the words to say," Newton said after going just 26-of-42 for 265 yards, via the team's official website. "But I don't."

Newton did manage to connect on a couple of deep balls against Cleveland, but he missed several open receivers downfield as well. The Panthers will need to focus on the short-to-intermediate passing game if they're going to have any further success down the stretch.

This is where Thomas comes in, and why he's a tremendous value in Week 15 and for the remainder of the season.