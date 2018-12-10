NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Updated Records, 2018-19 Super Bowl Odds

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

After Derrick Henry unexpectedly trampled the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, the NFL's Week 14 schedule made a point to keep the surprises coming.

Namely, the Oakland Raiders slipped past the Pittsburgh Steelers late and the Miami Dolphins pulled off a miracle on a last-second play to take down the New England Patriots.

In the grand scheme of things, Oakland has been too bad and New England too good for these anomalies to create massive waves in the power rankings. But from an entertainment standpoint, it doesn't get much better than this time of year as bad teams play the spoiler and good teams overlook the traps in favor of the playoffs.

Coming out of the superb slate, here is a look at updated rankings, odds and records.

2018 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team (Super Bowl odds) (record) 1 Kansas City Chiefs (11-2) (11-2) 2 New Orleans Saints (33-10) (11-2) 3 Chicago Bears (18-1) (9-4) 4 New England Patriots (11-2) (9-4) 5 Los Angeles Rams (3-1) (11-2) 6 Houston Texans (14-1) (9-4) 7 Los Angeles Chargers (11-1) (10-3) 8 Seattle Seahawks (33-1) (7-5) 9 Dallas Cowboys (25-1) (8-5) 10 Indianapolis Colts (50-1) (7-6) 11 Pittsburgh Steelers (16-1) (7-5-1) 12 Baltimore Ravens (40-1) (7-6) 13 Tennessee Titans (66-1) (7-6) 14 Cleveland Browns (250-1) (5-7-1) 15 Minnesota Vikings (33-1) (6-5-1) 16 Denver Broncos (66-1) (6-7) 17 New York Giants (200-1) (5-8) 18 Washington Redskins (200-1) (6-7) 19 Miami Dolphins (250-1) (7-6) 20 Carolina Panthers (80-1) (6-7) 21 Detroit Lions (400-1) (5-8) 22 Green Bay Packers (250-1) (5-7-1) 23 Atlanta Falcons (400-1) (4-9) 24 Philadelphia Eagles (33-1) (6-7) 25 New York Jets (1000-1) (4-9) 26 Buffalo Bills (1000-1) (4-9) 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (250-1) (5-8) 28 Cincinnati Bengals (200-1) (5-8) 29 Oakland Raiders (5000-1) (3-10) 30 Jacksonville Jaguars (500-1) (4-9) 31 San Francisco 49ers (3000-1) (3-10) 32 Arizona Cardinals (3000-1) (3-10) author's opinion

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Time to Panic: Pittsburgh Steelers

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

While Oakland doesn't climb much or gain a ton from the upset, it is time to start worrying about the Steelers.

The Steelers are now 7-5-1, a putrid mark for a team with an elite core of weapons offensively such as Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown. It feels like the Steelers just find ways to lose, with kicker Chris Boswell slipping his way into a blocked kick to finish the game in Oakland.

Some are looking well beyond the postseason angle at this point:

And why not? The Steelers should be hitting stride right now but always seem to let the wheels fall off this time of year. They now ride a three-game skid which started with a loss in Denver, followed up by allowing 18 fourth-quarter points in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and now features a loss to what was a two-win team.

Why stop there? The skid carries them into games against New England and at New Orleans next before a season-ending showdown with Cincinnati. The last stop seems winnable, but the two have a controversial history as of late and the Bengals aren't any worse than the Raiders.

At this point, Pittsburgh's resume doesn't pass the smell test. Wins over Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Carolina and Jacksonville all look suspect given how those team's seasons have unfolded. If the latest string of collapses didn't, the next two weeks will say everything fans need to know about the Steelers, which could include long-term changes as opposed to a playoff spot.

Underdog to Know: Seattle Seahawks

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are on the other end of the spectrum—they are once again climbing at just the right time.

Like clockwork, the Seahawks started the season 0-2, though this time it looked like the whispers of a rebuild after so many big names left the team rang true. But a 4-1 stretch right after has led to a 7-5 mark overall, the latest a three-game streak while hitting 27 or more points in each win.

It is the Russell Wilson show once again, this time as he completes 66.6 percent of his passes with 29 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He's getting 4.7 yards per carry from his running game and a defense that is supposedly undergoing a rebuild has picked off 12 passes and allows just 21.6 points per game.

The stellar all-around play has Seattle locked into a playoff spot, even before Monday's encounter with Minnesota:

It's hard to name the most appealing part of the Seahawks, but it starts with the elite defense and includes an MVP-caliber quarterback who knows how to win in the postseason.

But it certainly helps the outlook Seattle has shown it can win on the road in places like Carolina and has played a team like the Los Angeles Rams within five points twice. At this point, it all concocts to make a brew that hints at an NFC spoiler capable of winning it all.

Best of all, Seattle has a tough game against Kansas City remaining but otherwise gets to pad the schedule and stay healthy against bad teams like San Francisco and Arizona.

Time to Invest: Kansas City Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Thanks to an 11-2 mark and certain circumstances, it would be unwise to ignore the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those Chiefs got an overtime win in Week 14 against a Baltimore team making a hard push for the postseason, if not an AFC North crown. But the bigger story is what's to come, as the Chiefs turn around and play on a short week against the Chargers on a Thursday game.

At home in a short-week affair routinely favoring the hosts, the Chiefs should roll against a Chargers team they already beat 38-28 in Los Angeles and is coming off weekend struggles against a bad Cincinnati team.

Doing so would finally clinch the AFC West and likely assure a first-round bye. Whereas the latter is sometimes a concern because teams come out flat after a week off, it is hard to imagine a team prepped by Andy Reid and led by a guy making these sorts of throws will struggle:

Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have now scored a minimum of 26 points in every game this season, with Mahomes up to 43 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions.

Along the way, the Chiefs have won big games on the road against teams like the Chargers, have downed would-be contenders like Pittsburgh and played within three points of both the Patriots and Rams—both on the road.

Barring a dramatic collapse, the Chiefs should be playing with a healthy advantage in the playoffs against what seems like the weaker conference, setting up a simple decision for bettors.