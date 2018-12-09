NFL Week 15 Odds: Early Betting Lines for Chargers vs. Chiefs and Entire Slate

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In a week with some high-profile matchups in the NFL, oddsmakers are expecting some close games.

According to OddsShark, every early line is within single digits for Week 15:

The AFC West battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers highlights the slate, which also features an intriguing matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

There is no early line for the Steelers game, presumably because of the uncertainty surrounding Ben Roethlisberger. The quarterback missed most of Sunday's game with a rib injury but expects to play next Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers are long shots to reach the playoffs at this point, but they will try to stay alive against the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, respectively. Each struggling team is an underdog going into next week but is talented enough to pull off a surprise.

The Miami Dolphins pulled off the biggest surprise of the week with a last-second upset win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, but they are eight-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings.

Still, the biggest game of the week should take place on Thursday between the Chiefs and Chargers.

Kansas City has been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, but Los Angeles is just one game back and could put itself in position for a first-round bye with a win.

Although the Chiefs are laying more than a field goal, this could be a close battle.