Week 15 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

It's playoff time in fantasy football land, but the rosters that helped owners reach this point may need some tweaks to win the title.

As always, injuries play a huge factor in starting lineup decisions. Week 14 action didn't deal any back-breakers as far as players expected to miss a critical stretch of the season, but there are a few bumps and bruises that could alter workloads for solid contributors.

Among the potential headliners in fantasy news, the New York Jets may turn toward a new lead ball-carrier because of injury. He's a dual-threat running back who can catch and run out of the backfield.

A Dolphins wide receiver spoke up about his lack of opportunities; now he's a strong pickup candidate after a huge showing in Week 14.

Lastly, managers starving for production at tight end may want to act fast.

The pickup suggestions below are still available in more than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Sunday 7:30 p.m. ET.

Early Pickups, Breakout Candidates

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions (14 percent owned)

QB Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals (19 percent owned)

RB Elijah McGuire, New York Jets vs. Houston Texans (7 percent owned)

RB Doug Martin, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals (52 percent owned)

WR Chris Conley, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (15 percent owned)

WR Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings (31 percent owned)

WR Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (30 percent owned)

WR DaeSean Hamilton, Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns (7 percent owned)

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (6 percent owned)

DEF Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills (19 percent owned)

Running back Isaiah Crowell exited Sunday's game with a foot injury and remained sidelined. His absence created opportunities for Elijah McGuire to take over as the lead ball-carrier in the Jets backfield.

McGuire logged 17 carries for 60 yards and reached paydirt on the go-ahead score with one minute and 17 seconds left against the Buffalo Bills. He also tacked on three receptions for 23 yards in the passing attack.

Because of uncertainty concerning the starting running back's injury, McGuire is a speculative add right now. Keep in mind Crowell battled a toe ailment leading up to Week 14. If he misses time, the second-year tailback could touch the ball 20 times per game as he did against the Bills.

McGuire's ability to catch out of the backfield gives him an extra boost in value, especially with quarterback Sam Darnold back under center.

WR Chris Conley, Kansas City Chiefs (15 percent owned)

Here's an under-the-radar add for those looking to outsmart their opponents. According to Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Sammy Watkins will likely remain sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. In Week 14, Tyreek Hill had to temporarily leave the game with wrist and ankle issues. Although he finished the game, the speedy pass-catcher played with a noticeable hobble to the end.

Remember, the Kansas City Chiefs have a short turnaround with a Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Even if Hill suits up, he may have to play through some pain. There's a chance his injuries could affect production.

The Chiefs signed wideout Kelvin Benjamin after news broke about Watkins' projected timetable, but he would take the field in his first game with the team in a Thursday appearance.

Wide receiver Chris Conley looks like a strong candidate to put together an impressive performance as a healthy body with experience in the offense. Additionally, he's aided with Patrick Mahomes' strong season at quarterback.

Before facing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, Conley scored in consecutive outings with a combined 10 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns. Look for a bounce-back game with Hill banged up and Benjamin still learning the offense.

WR Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins (31 percent owned)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills sounded off about his lack of targets before the team's Week 13 outing with the Bills, per Miami Herald reporter Adam Beasley. "I couldn’t tell you exactly why I’m not getting more targets,” he said. “I can tell you that I’m getting open and I’m trying to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way."

In Week 13, Stills saw six targets for the second time this season and converted those looks into four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted him a season-high nine times, connecting on eight for 135 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots Sunday.

Stills finished with 23.50 fantasy points, which is his second-highest total this year. Now with his quarterback's attention, expect the 26-year-old to see more action going forward.

The Dolphins have a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, but Stills is clearly the top receiving threat in Miami. He's the only Dolphins pass-catcher who logged multiple receptions in Week 14.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers (6 percent owned)

Rookie fourth-rounder Ian Thomas provided further proof that he's ready to factor into the passing game in Greg Olsen's absence.

In Week 13, Thomas caught all five of his targets for 46 yards. Fantasy owners may have been hesitant to pick him up after one decent performance, but he led the Carolina Panthers in targets (11) against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. The Indiana product secured nine receptions for 77 yards.

Despite quarterback Cam Newton's recent struggles in the pocket, likely because of a shoulder injury, Thomas deserves some waiver-wire attention at a position that can be hit or miss outside of the top producers. Furthermore, the Panthers don't have an elite wide receiver who demands double-digit targets on a consistent basis.

Thomas remains available in 94 percent of leagues, but he should emerge as a hot pickup with the New Orleans Saints, who surrendered two touchdown receptions to tight end Cameron Brate Sunday, next on the schedule.