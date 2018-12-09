Chris Ivory, Josh Allen, More Fantasy Outlook After LeSean McCoy's Injury

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

LeSean McCoy was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a hamstring injury, leaving fantasy players to wonder if any Buffalo Bills were worthy of starting going forward.

No, probably not.

Running back Chris Ivory should be picked up in all formats, especially if McCoy misses any significant time, but don't start him unless you find yourself in dire straits. In standard-scoring leagues, McCoy and Ivory have combined for just four games with double-digit points this season, a putrid mark. Buffalo's offense simply doesn't facilitate big offensive performances from its running backs.

Coming into Sunday, Ivory's best performance on the ground was a 16-carry, 81-yard showing against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. You should be hunting for a higher upside than Ivory. He's an RB4.

Josh Allen has shown flashes this season, meanwhile, registering 26 or more fantasy points in the team's previous two games coming into Sunday. But his value hasn't come from throwing the ball. In all three of his big fantasy performances this season, it's been his scrambling that has carried his value.

In Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, he rushed for 39 yards and two scores. In Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he ran 13 times for 99 yards and a touchdown. Last week, he went for 135 rushing yards.

Those numbers aren't a fluke—Allen is a good runner and athlete. But there is enough depth at quarterback that it remains risky to rely on a player like Allen who is both mired in a mediocre offense and almost entirely reliant on his legs when it comes to his fantasy value.

In deep leagues or two-quarterback formats, Allen is a viable option. But relying on a rookie quarterback who came into Sunday completing an abysmal 52.9 percent of his passes is a huge risk. Allen's highs have been good enough to fuel victories, but his lows could cost you a fantasy championship. He's a boom-or-bust QB2.

As for Buffalo's wideouts, only Zay Jones has any sort of value, though his inconsistency makes him nothing more than a boom-or-bust WR4 consideration.