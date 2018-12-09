Amari Cooper's Walk-Off TD Gives Dak Prescott, Cowboys Wild OT Win vs. Eagles

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys won their fifth straight game, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 29-23 in overtime Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Amari Cooper caught his third touchdown pass of the game in overtime to deliver the Cowboys the victory. He had 10 receptions for 217 yards and the three scores.

Ezekiel Elliott, who entered the game 26 rushing yards behind league leader Todd Gurley, had 28 carries for 114 yards. Dak Prescott finished 42-of-54 for a career-high 455 yards.

Carson Wentz threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Alshon Jeffery led the team with six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Amari Cooper Has Made Cowboys a Genuine Super Bowl Threat



In retrospect, the Oakland Raiders might have been foolish to only get a first-round draft pick back in return for Cooper.

Before Cooper's arrival and even a few weeks after he joined the team, the Cowboys didn't look like they could make a deep playoff run. Their defense was dominant at times, but their offense wasn't playing at an elite level. Think back to Week 5 when Dallas mustered 292 yards and 16 points in an overtime defeat to the Houston Texans.

Now that Cooper has had time to get used to his new surroundings, Dallas is an entirely different squad offensively. That was never more evident than on Cooper's 75-yard touchdown reception with a little over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Immediately after the Eagles tied the game following a Dallas Goedert touchdown reception, head coach Jason Garrett drew up a deep pass to Cooper, and Prescott hit him perfectly in stride. When the Cowboys needed to make something happen, they turned to Cooper.

In the buildup to Sunday's game, Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill made waves when he told reporters the Cowboys "always choke" and that that was going to happen when they took the field against Philadelphia.

Cooper made sure Grugier-Hill would have to eat his words.

What's Next?

At 6-7, the Eagles fall two games behind the 8-5 Cowboys in the NFC East title race. They travel to L.A. Memorial Coliseum for a date with the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 16. Dallas faces off with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.